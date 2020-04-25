Eddie Hearn says he regrets not signing with Tyson Fury in 2017

Eddie Hearn acknowledges that he regrets not signing with Tyson Fury three years ago, but also says that he did not believe the "Gypsy King,quot; would fight again.

Hearn said he had tentative discussions with Fury about joining their Matchroom stable when the couple was in Monaco in 2017, but no agreement was reached.

Fury had struggled with recreational drug problems and depression in the two years after dethroning WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, while also seeing his weight gain more than 375 pounds.

Earlier this year, Fury completed a notable change to defeat Deontay Wilder and become the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

In an interview with "Doing the Rounds,quot;, Hearn was asked if there was a fighter who regretted not signing, to which the British promoter replied: "I think you could say Tyson Fury.

"I had the opportunity to sign him. He was in Monaco, I think he could have signed him."

"I didn't want to give him the fights he wanted to take at the time, because I thought it was too much money and the fights weren't good enough, and he probably should have, to be honest with you.

"I looked at him and thought: 'You will never come back, look at the size of you', but he surprised everyone and how wrong he was.

"Fury is definitely up there, and there are some others. Some Americans that I probably had a chance to sign as well."