Economic freeze reduces remittances, a vital line for migrant families

ÁPORO, Mexico – The money would come like a clock: $ 300 every two weeks, sent by her husband, a day laborer and undocumented immigrant who lives in Indianapolis.
It was the sole source of income for María Alejandre and six other family members in Áporo, a small town in the state of Michoacán, in western Mexico.
But it's been over four weeks since the last time Ms. Alejandre's husband sent money, and with her job opportunities running out amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ms. Alejandre is deeply concerned.
"If the economy becomes more difficult," he said, "well, we don't know how we are going to eat."
The pandemic, and government measures to combat it, are breaking financial lifelines across the world. As millions of workers in the United States and elsewhere see their hours cut or they lose their jobs entirely, many are no longer able to send money to their family and friends who depend on these remittances to survive.
Migrants and others sent about $ 689 billion in global remittances in 2018, according to the World Bank, helping to reduce poverty in developing countries, increasing household spending on education and health care, and helping to maintain it borders on social and political unrest.
But analysts now predict that government blocks and other responses to the pandemic will severely reduce remittances this year, a slowdown that has already begun. The World Bank said Wednesday that global remittances are projected to fall by 20 percent this year, in "the steepest decline in recent history."
A major decline in remittances could have a potentially far-reaching impact on some poor and developing nations, causing not only economic coercion but also political and social tension, said Roy Germano, who teaches international relations at New York University.
"I don't think governments want to see this money contract because it works as a kind of de facto social welfare system," said Germano, author of "Outsourcing Welfare," a book on remittances. "In this way, they take pressure off governments to provide social assistance and guarantee a certain standard of living."
The collapse of remittances, he said, could lead in some places to an increased risk of civil unrest and political instability.
Mexico is the third largest recipient of remittances among all countries in 2018, after India and China, according to the World Bank, but the largest recipient of money sent from the United States.
And amid the US economic slowdown in recent weeks, millions of undocumented Mexicans in the United States, like other immigrant populations, have been left particularly vulnerable in the absence of job security provisions and unemployment benefits.
Still, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico Earlier this month, they pleaded with Mexicans abroad to continue sending remittances, while acknowledging that they were also having a difficult time.
"Don't stop helping your relatives in Mexico," he said.
In Mexico, perhaps no region of the country will feel the impact of the fall in remittances more than Michoacán, the Mexican state most dependent on money sent from abroad, According to the government
In the past few decades, hundreds of thousands of people from Michoacán have headed to the United States, found jobs as bus helpers and construction workers, landscapers, and domestic workers, and sent a portion of their earnings home.
In 2018, Michoacán received almost $ 3.4 billion in remittances, more than any other Mexican state, which represents approximately 11.4 percent of its gross domestic product, according to an analysis carried out by the National Population Council, the BBVA Foundation and BBVA. Research.
The small rural municipality of Áporo, like many other similar settlements throughout Mexico, is linked to far-flung American towns and cities by the union of northward migration and the return flow of money.
According to estimates by Áporo's mayor, Juan José Mendiola, more than 1,000 of the 4,200 residents of the municipality live in the United States, with particularly significant concentrations in Lansing, Michigan and Los Angeles.
Migration to the United States, he said, is so common, particularly for young men, that it is "as a way of life."
Several dozen families in the city have told officials that their remittances have run out and that they are struggling to feed themselves. This may be just the beginning, Mendiola said.
"We are well aware that we still cannot measure the extent of the effects of this," he said.
Ms. Alejandre, 49, her husband and two older children left Áporo about two decades ago and headed to the United States in search of work. The family settled in Phoenix, where Ms. Alejandre worked as a cleaner at a Motel 6 while her husband worked as a day laborer in construction.
They had three more children in the United States and periodically sent money to Áporo to support their relatives and pay for the construction of a house in which they hoped to live one day.
That moment came sooner than they expected. Ms. Alejandre lost her job after the global financial crisis in the late 2000s, and her husband struggled to find a steady job. So they returned to Áporo with their children and moved to the two-story house that their remittances had built.
In 2018, drawn once again by the promises of a booming American economy, her husband emigrated to Indianapolis.
The biweekly remittances he sent home seemed like extraordinary earnings after wages of, at most, $ 20 a day he had been earning at Mexican construction sites in Michoacán. But now those have come to an abrupt end.
"He said that if the crisis becomes more difficult, he will be out of a job," Alejandre said on a recent afternoon, sitting at the kitchen table with two of her United States-born daughters and her brother-in-law, Salvador Ponce, 47.
The family recently depleted their meager savings to care for Ms. Alejandre's sick mother-in-law, and they were trying to make the latest money transfer as long as possible.
"If there are no remittances, there is nothing," Ponce said.
The uncertainty they face echoes throughout Mexico.
Martha Sánchez, who lives with her two young children in Ciudad Hidalgo, a city in northeast Michoacán, said her husband was fired last month as a hotel cleaner in Louisville, Ky. He has not found another job and has not sent money home. six weeks.
Sánchez said she may be forced to start selling possessions to cover rent and food. His car, an 18-year-old Volkswagen Jetta, may be the first to go, he said.
Meanwhile, she and her children follow orders to stay home and take refuge in their small apartment, trying to stay safe.
"If it's not the virus, it's the economy," he sighed.
The blame weighs heavily on the migrants who have seen their jobs disappear and now have to tell their families that they have nothing to send.
César, 42, a Mexican immigrant living in New York City with his wife and five children, lost his job as a cook in a restaurant more than a month ago.
He, along with two sisters and a brother who also live in the United States, had been supporting their mother in the state of Puebla. But her sisters also lost their jobs, and now there is much less money to send home.
"You feel a little bad for your families," lamented César, who asked to be identified only partially because of his undocumented status. "It is affecting all of us who have moved here."
Given the gloomy employment prospects, some migrants have decided to return to their homes; Ms. Alejandre said that her husband is considering this.
"Being here would be good for us as a family, but financially very bad," he said, adding that they hope the US economy will begin to recover soon.
"He's going to wait a few more days and see what happens."