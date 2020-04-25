East Bay District attorneys say law enforcement can keep communities safe during inmates' bail releases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – District attorneys for Alameda and Contra Costa counties said Friday they believe law enforcement officials can still keep the community safe despite a recent order to release the suspects charged with minor and non-violent crimes without bond.

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and the state Judicial Council issued the order in an effort to protect the health of inmates during the new coronavirus pandemic by reducing prison overcrowding.

Speaking at a virtual city council meeting on public safety hosted by Assemblyman Kansen Chu, a San Jose Democrat, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen expressed some reservations about the policy, but said: "It has not prevented law enforcement of order keep the community safe. " "

Rosen said, "What would be much worse than a bail policy would be if the Santa Clara County Jail were to become the Marion County Jail, Ohio," where nearly 2,000 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

"The chief justice knows that the coronavirus does not respect walls and can spread throughout the community," not just to incarcerate inmates, Rosen said.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O & # 39; Malley said she has "great respect,quot; for Cantil-Sakauye, and that the order is trying to strike a balance between keeping inmates and the community safe in general.

O & # 39; Malley said that police departments who are concerned about a serial offender who is arrested for a non-violent crime and is eligible to be released without bail can still contact a judge on duty to ask that a reasonable bond is established in cases where it is guaranteed.

O & # 39; Malley said, however, that he is concerned that suspects accused of human trafficking are theoretically eligible for bail and said: "It doesn't make sense to me."

But she said police departments and prosecutors can still try to set bail for suspects in those cases.

Chu, whose 25th The Assembly district includes San Jose, Milpitas, Santa Clara, Fremont and Newark, said it is concerned about "an increase in hate crimes against Asians,quot; because many people blame China for the COVID-19 pandemic.

O'Malley and Rosen said their offices are cracking down on hate crimes against Asian Americans and are broadcasting public service messages warning people not to engage in such activity.

O'Malley said hatred of Asian Americans "is very misplaced and inappropriate." She said the public can report hate crimes by calling (510) 208-4824.

Commenting on overall crime trends since refuge orders were issued at the scene last month, Rosen said thefts and many other crimes have decreased, but there has been a "significant,quot; increase in arrests for driving in the state of drunk, and the number of people arrested for driving over 100 mph has more than doubled.

