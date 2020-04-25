Dyson says the UK doesn't need the ventilator it developed for COVID-19 patients

After spending around $ 25 million on the project, British tech company Dyson says the UK government doesn't need the ventilator it developed to help treat patients with COVID-19, Reuters reported. The company, best known for its vacuum cleaners, said last month that it had a UK government order for 10,000 of the breathing machines and developed one that it called CoVent.

Dyson was awaiting regulatory approval for the design of the CoVent, reportedly built in 10 days using the company's existing engine technology. The portable bed-mounted fan can be battery operated if needed.

Ventilators are needed to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients, many of whom have severe respiratory symptoms. Other companies, including GM, Ford and Tesla, went on to develop fans in recent weeks as demand for the devices increased.

James Dyson, the founder of the company, said he did not regret the time and resources devoted to the fan effort. "Fortunately, they are not necessary," he said in a statement adding: "I have some hope that our fan can help the response in other countries, but that requires more time and research."