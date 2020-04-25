Drew Lock's good week continues with receiver and center writing – Up News Info

In addition to the unlocked blitzer that delivers a shocking punch or video sessions after a loss, most days are fun for an NFL quarterback.

Fun is the best way to describe Drew Lock's week … and he didn't pitch a pass, he didn't meet new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and he didn't play a game.

And yet, the Broncos quarterback won the week.

Monday: General Manager John Elway expresses confidence in Lock's immediate and long-term future.

"We feel like he's the guy," said Elway. "We really liked what we saw (last year)."

Thursday: The Broncos were not forced to switch from No. 15 for Alabama catcher Jerry Jeudy to fall into their collective lap.

"The best road runner in the draft," an NFL coordinator said Friday. "Probably the best versatile receiver. A really solid choice.

Friday: Bypassing other needs, the Broncos picked speedy Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler in the second round (No. 46 overall) and then, surprisingly enough, saw LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry drop to the third round (No. 75). In the first three rounds of the NFL draft, Lock saw his boss acquire Jeudy (starter / immediate contributor), Hamler (can play out or in the slot) and Cushenberry (immediate starter for Week 1).

The goal is obvious: The Broncos need to add a shot of caffeine to their offense, an offense that has been consistently powerless for too many years and through too many quarterbacks and game defenders.

"We are looking to make our offense a little bit more stressful for people to defend it," coach Vic Fangio said after the first round.

Fangio, the wise defensive player, knows that the Broncos' offense really didn't worry anyone last year.

They had catcher Courtland Sutton, who was constantly doubly linked in the red zone. They had tight end Noah Fant, who experienced the usual ups and downs of rookies. And they had running back Phillip Lindsay. That's. The lack of game makers produced a stacked deck for then coordinator Rich Scangarello.

Defenses knew that if they bottled Lindsay on the first try, it would have any of the Broncos' three quarterbacks search for Sutton on the second and third try. Sutton won his share of the battles, but his 2020 numbers could be even better than 72 catches, 1,112 yards, six touchdowns.

The Broncos entered Friday night with a second-round pick and three third-round picks. But then again, Elway showed proper patience, waiting for the board to get closer to him instead of giving up at least one of the third-round ones to move up in round 2.

The fact that the Broncos had targeted Hamler allowed them to stay at No. 46. On the 5-foot, 8 5/8 inch, and 178-pound list, taking him to that stage felt a bit early, particularly when other needs like the cornerback, the center, the offense, the tackle, the internal linebacker and the defensive line had not yet been addressed.

If Hamler becomes a fast-twitch option, on the number 3 corner and a valuable return man, the choice makes sense. This is bad news for DaeSean Hamilton, Hamler's teammate at Penn State, who is now at least fourth in the depth chart. And it could be bad news for returner Diontae Spencer.

Not taking Cushenberry at number 46 was a gamble. Not taking him to number 77 was baffling at the time, particularly when Atlanta took over center Matt Hennessy at number 78, right after Broncos-selected cornerback Michael Ojemudia.

But the Broncos still have Cushenberry, whose LSU treadmill is surprising because of his athleticism (he stands upright), power (he can handle bullfights) and leadership (the quarterback of the offensive line of the national champion Tigers. ).

The Broncos needed to come out of night 2 of the draft with a center in general and a center that could start in particular. As they did last year with left guard Dalton Risner, the Broncos and offensive line coach Mike Munchak shouldn't think too hard and put Cushenberry at 1 every time there is a team drill.

Jeudy, Hamler, and Cushenberry join a young offensive core that can grow together for two, perhaps three years. Sutton and Lindsay are entering their third season. Lock, Risner and Fant in their second seasons. Also, right guard Graham Glasgow is a key addition.

"I love it," Cushenberry said of the young offensive group. "We are going to grow together. We are going to go through some things, but at the end of the day, we are going to get better. I feel like it will be an explosive offense."

There has been no explosive offensive seen in these parts since 2014. Young players make mistakes, so expect that. But they will also show rapid improvement. Is it a playoff offense? Not yet. But is it an interesting offense? Totally.

That we're talking about the Broncos' offense in a potentially positive light is why Lock had such a good week.