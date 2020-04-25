Dozens of firefighters extinguish garage fire in South Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly three dozen firefighters responded to a garage fire on Saturday night.

The fire broke out in a separate garage at 842 East 92nd Street in Green Meadows around 4:52 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Thirty-four firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the house and extinguished the flames in about 17 minutes, authorities said.

A firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening burn and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.