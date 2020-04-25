Dolly Parton secretly produced "Buffy The Vampire Slayer,quot;

"Wowwww, Dolly really does have that Slayer energy though!"
I think we can all agree on one thing: Dolly Parton is a national treasure!
In addition to being a prolific singer, songwriter, actress, and humanitarian, Dolly is also an entrepreneur. And among its many business ventures are several television and film production companies that it has created and owned over the years.
And one of those producers, Sandollar Entertainment, produced one of the most iconic television series of all time: Buffy the Vampire Slayer!!!
Yes, Dolly secretly produced Buffy (and Angel Also) and we are all finding out 20 years later, that is legendary shit !!!!!
It goes without saying that fans of the series are shocked and happy with this news:
To be fair, this news might not come as a surprise if you knew that she owns that production company. But, as the UK's Independent points out, there could also be clues to the connection on the show, with both Buffy and Dolly sharing the same birthday – January 19.
And if you didn't love Dolly enough for this, then this story will definitely make you. In an interview with the New York Times, Gail Berman, who was the Sandollar executive who launched Buffy as a series and then co-produced it, said that when Dolly discovered that the men in the company hadn't given her their fair share of Buffy Royalties, Dolly handed him a personal check to cover what was owed him.
Honestly after all this Buffy news I take back what I said before! Dolly is actually a saint, an international treasure, and we stay! ❤️
TV and cinema
