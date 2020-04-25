Does Kelly Clarkson have coronavirus cabin fever? That's the subject of an upcoming article in the May 4, 2020 issue of OK! magazine. Kelly Clarkson shared with her fans that she and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, made their way to their Montana ranch to get out of quarantine. Kelly and Brandon have two children: River Rose, 5, and Remington, 4. Now the fountains are fine! Saying that rural life in Montana is coming to Kelly and it's a lot more work than the family expected. The source said the family misses her old life and the luxurious amenities it came with.

“They don't have a chef, they don't have staff, there are no gourmet food stores, there isn't a city miles away. She and Brandon agreed that they would go to bed and return to nature for a few months, but this is much more work than I expected. "

Neither Kelly nor Brandon have spoken publicly to confirm or deny the story and it is unclear whether they are ready to give up their remote life in the cabin or not.

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed lives for millions and with the nation under closure orders, many families spend more time together than ever.

Since Kelly and Brandon are at home with two young children, they have a lot on their plate and their children require a lot of attention.

Kelly shared an update with her fans when she and Brandon made the decision to move into their Montana home for the pandemic and she continued to share messages from Montana.

The source continued to talk about Kelly and Brandon's difficult time in Montana.

"She is cooking, cleaning, chopping wood and tending livestock. But despite how difficult it is, she knows there is no other option, so she is trying to make the most of it."

Kelly is not the only one struggling to adjust to life after the coronavirus. Many people are out of work and find it difficult to obtain basic needs. Shopping for groceries is no longer a simple task and public gatherings no longer occur. This new way of life has made things challenging for everyone.

What do you think about the report? Do you think Kelly Clarkson has a case of coronavirus cabin fever?



