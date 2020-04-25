Do mosquitoes transmit coronaviruses? – BGR

Mosquitoes are known to carry a variety of microorganisms capable of causing disease, but is coronavirus one of them?

At the moment, the CDC and the World Health Organization do not believe that mosquitoes pose a threat.

The new coronavirus is transmitted primarily through the air, and there are no known cases of mosquito-borne coronavirus infections at this time.

The new coronavirus pandemic remains an incredibly serious problem for, well, almost every country on the planet. Even in areas where new cases begin to decline, the risk of a new wave of outbreaks is still present. With that in mind, and as we move into the warmer summer months, it is worth considering whether mosquitoes are capable of transporting and transmitting the virus from one person to another.

Elizabeth McGraw, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics and professor at Penn State University, addresses that question in a new video where she explains the likelihood of mosquitoes carrying COVID-19.

In the short video, McGraw makes it clear that scientists do not expect the new coronavirus to travel between individuals through mosquito bites. Both CDC and WHO have said there does not appear to be a risk that mosquitoes transmit the virus, and they have good reason to believe that it is true.

"We know this is a respiratory tract infection and is actually most often transmitted by large droplets that are expelled from the respiratory tract," explains McGraw. "We also know that when SARS and MERS were a problem, mosquitoes also did not appear to be involved in the transmission of those closely related coronaviruses."

The coronavirus that is sweeping the globe right now is not the first that scientists and health experts have had to tackle. SARS and MERS were coronavirus-related diseases that spread rapidly, although not to the extent that COVID-19 did. However, there is much we can learn about the current viral outbreak by looking at those examples.

Mosquitoes are known to transmit many deadly diseases, including malaria. They can cause serious damage in areas where such illnesses run rampant and health systems are not equipped to deal with an avalanche of cases.

However, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is primarily an airborne disease, and while we know it can have some dramatic effects on the blood, including clotting that can cause damage to the heart, kidneys, and brain, scientists do not believe It can be transported from one person to another by a mosquito.

That's good little news for anyone still holding their breath during summer break or party plans, but that doesn't mean other precautions aren't justified just yet. Social distancing and working from home are helping to flatten the virus curve in some of the hardest hit states, and states with the fewest cases are also seeing things move in the right direction.

Canceling orders to stay home at this point would be an invitation to disaster. We are certainly not at a point where we can count on the herd's immunity to prevent a second wave of new infections, and until a vaccine is available, there is little we can do beyond keeping our distance.

