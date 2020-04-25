DNA Links convicted Nevada sex offender of rape in 1981, murder of 16-year-old girl in Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A 57-year-old man who had served a long sentence in Nevada on a sexual assault conviction was prosecuted on Friday on charges of murder in special circumstances for the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in 1981. in western Oakland.

Jewel Collins is charged with murder and the special circumstance of committing murder during the rape for allegedly assaulting and killing the girl, who was not named in court documents on December 23 or December 24, 1981.

Oakland police and Alameda County prosecutors said the girl was found stabbed to death in a plot of land near Lowell Park on the morning of December 24, 1981, and showed signs of having been sexually assaulted.

Authorities said the biological evidence collected at the time of the murder finally matched Collins when Nevada uploaded his DNA profile to the national database last year.

"The Oakland Police Department and the FBI never gave up on solving this tragic murder," Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O & # 39; Malley said in a statement.

"The young victim's family has had to endure decades of pain and we hope this accusation will provide at least a sense of closure and relief that justice will be done," said O & # 39; Malley.

According to O'Malley, the FBI assisted the Oakland Police Department with the investigation as part of the FBI's Oakland cold case initiative.

Collins, who previously worked as a janitor according to prison records, was charged on September 4, but was not prosecuted until Friday because he was not extradited to Alameda County until last week.

Collins, who is now being held without bail at the Santa Rita prison in Dublin, has waived his right to a speedy trial and is scheduled to return to court on May 8 to file a guilty plea.

Oakland Police Officer Phong Tran wrote in a probable cause statement that when investigators interviewed Collins, he "provided conflicting evidence of physical evidence,quot; in the case.

Tran said: "Collins denied any knowledge of the victim or having had any relationship or contact with the victim while she was alive in 1981."

