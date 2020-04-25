DJ Pauly D surprises the Internet when he looks totally unrecognizable in a new photo

WENN

Seeing the photo he posts on Twitter, one person jokes: "The government replaced Pauly D with an appearance similar to how they did Avril Lavigne and you can't tell me differently."

If you opened Twitter on Saturday, April 25, you probably saw DJ Pauly DThe name of the trend is on social networks. For those who wondered why, it was all for an image that the "Jersey Shore"star loaded on the microblogging site.

In the instant, Pauly showed off his beard as he shot some seductive glances at the camera, captioning the image with "Quarantine Beard …" However, people were surprised to see the photo as Pauly looked totally different from his self. habitual. Some even admitted to mistaking him for someone else trying to dress up as him.

For example, this person said, "I was about to say 'hahaha, this person looks like Pauly D', but in reality he is Pauly D as someone pretending to be Pauly D." Meanwhile, someone else wrote, "I don't know who you are, but if you don't return the phone to Pauly D." One more individual commented, "Why does Pauly D look like Ronnie in disguise as Pauly D …….."

"OMG, the government killed Pauly D and cloned him!" Someone joked, while another joked, "Pauly D seemed like the generic for creating a wrestler in WWE video games." There was also a person who wrote: "The government replaced Pauly D with a similar appearance to what they did with Avril Lavigne and you can't tell me differently. "On the other hand, one individual said," I don't know who you are but you ARE NOT Pauly D. "

Pauly has yet to respond to people's reaction to his new beard.

Pauly has been kept busy during this quarantine period. For example, he recently held an Instagram Live session where he played music to keep people excited. In addition to that, he and Vinny Guadagnino It has been configured to host a new series "Vengeance Prank".