DeSoto ISD focused on students' emotional health while learning from home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto ISD is focusing on more than just academics when it comes to its students.

The school district is working to ensure that children are also emotionally healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all know for some time that if our students are not in an emotionally healthy place, the concentration of learning becomes limited and impacted," said Natalia Fernández, Head of Student Support Services at DeSoto ISD.

That is why the faculty and staff are working hard to connect with children as they learn from home.

Fernández said face-to-face contact is essential to identify potential mental health needs, but with closed classrooms they have had to find new ways to register.

Some of those forms are integrated into the new learning components anytime, anywhere in the district.

Other methods are more direct.

"What we do have is a lot of staff members who call, register, and have these one-to-one points of contact with students and their families," said Fernandez. "If concerns arise on those phone calls, we can flag them for our advisers."

Campus counselors are teaching group classes at multiple grade levels during scheduled class meetings. For high school students, they have a virtual office hours with discussions about college and career readiness.

The staff is also working to help families going through difficult times connect with community resources.