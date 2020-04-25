Denton Rehabilitation Center resident is the county's 20th death from coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Denton Rehabilitation Center resident is the county's 20th death from coronavirus –...

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County public health officials announced their twentieth death from the coronavirus on Saturday.

The patient was a woman in her 80s residing at the Denton Rehabilitation Center.

"As we report the loss of a twentieth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, keep the family in their thoughts and prayers," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "We know that each life lost by COVID-19 is too much."

DCPH also announced 22 new COVID-19 cases in the county, including one additional case in a long-term care facility. There have also been nine more recoveries.

For local COVID-19 data, including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and ZIP code data, click here. For COVID-19 health and safety information, click here.

