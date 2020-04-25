Demi Lovato claims that the rehabilitation prepared her for the isolation of COVID-19 – "This is luxurious,quot;

While people across the country struggle with cabin fever after more than a month of social estrangement amid the COVID-19 blockade, it has not been a major challenge for Demi Lovato. The 27-year-old singer recently explained how to go to rehab and the fact that she is a "homebody,quot; has made the closure not only tolerable, but ideal.

Lovato appeared in the I weigh with jameela jamil podcast, and explained why staying home for the past few weeks has been a positive experience.

"The funny thing is, I'm homey because I don't love fame. I love being able to reach out to a lot of people with my music and help them. And I love being able to use my platform for the common good," Lovato said. "But when it comes to paparazzi or Being recognized, stuff like that, that's not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyway. I'm a homebody. "

Lovato also explained how her rehab experiences, most recent in 2018 after a drug overdose, were a practice for the current COVID-19 shelter on orders. She said she is used to self-isolation, and has joked with friends she met during treatment that sheltering in place "feels like rehab."

"You are locked in a facility, which most of the time was like a place that looked like a house or had beds, except in rehab that you don't have a television or your phone, so this is luxurious," Lovato explained.

He added that when you're in rehab, you can't go to the store whenever you want or send whatever you want to Postmate. During the coronavirus blockade, Lovato is glad she has done it several times already.

Another benefit for Lovado is that rest has allowed him to focus on his personal life because he is not making music. the I'm sorry, I'm not sorry The singer explained that she is not doing well working from home. She says that when she is at home, she wants to relax and spend time with whoever she is or with her dogs.

Demi Lovato says that when it comes to working, she does better in the studio or on a set. Rather than creating during quarantine, Lovato says she has been journaling, meditating, and using her phone to remotely attend church services and have guided prayers.

As for the #DemiIsOverParty hashtag that has been trending on Twitter in recent weeks due to an alleged dispute between her and Selena Gomez, Lovato says it has already been canceled too many times to count and is no longer affecting her.



