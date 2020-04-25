Deadly outbreak in a senior care facility; Extended stay-at-home orders; Virtual Wine Tasting – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Insalata teams from the San Anselmo restaurant, closed with coronavirus, with non-profit Marin to feed the hungry

SAN ANSELMO – When the shelter order arrived at the scene, two former Jefferson Award winners did not shut down their community service efforts. Instead, they both stepped up their service, changing not "what,quot; they do but "how,quot; they do it. And in the process, they have both provided crucial meals to those who would most likely go hungry. For one of these past winners, Heidi Krahling, that service is food; specifically, high-quality dishes prepared in the kitchen of his Insalata's restaurant in San Anselmo. When shelter-in-place orders closed Insalata's fall, Krahling decided he would continue cooking. Now she and other staff members are preparing and packing meals, then giving those meals away for free.

Students rising above the organization helping to lift struggling students during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – When we met student Ysabella Donlan, the Rising Above student, last fall, the 21-year-old was looking forward to next year at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Now he is at home, finishing his classes online, away from his support system at school. It is a situation you never expected to be in and it has been difficult for you. "I was very scared," Donlan explained about leaving life on campus behind. "As if I was very anxious about everything."

Over-the-counter small pulse oximeters can save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – When it comes to COVID-19, a small over-the-counter device can save your life. The new access device is called a pulse oximeter. Some health experts believe that during this pandemic you should have one on your side. COVID-19 can cause serious illness, organ failure and death. The sickest patients develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, a type of respiratory failure characterized by generalized inflammation in the lungs. But with this virus the syndrome is strange.

24 Positive test for COVID-19 at the SRO Hotel in the San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO – At least 24 people in a single-room occupancy hotel in the San Francisco Mission District have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Dolores Street Community Services, which manages the building. Positive cases of COVID-19 at Casa Quezada, a 52-unit supportive housing site, include 22 residents and two staff members. Many of the residents are monolingual Spanish-speaking immigrants with limited access to other forms of subsidized housing. Additionally, most residents also have underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or heart or lung conditions, making them more vulnerable to the virus.

10 reported deaths at the Gordon Manor nursing home in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY – A coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Redwood City has now killed 10 residents, according to the facility's director. Gordon Manor Residential Care Home earlier this week reported two deaths from residents at its 1600 block of Gordon St. in Redwood City, including former Stanford President Donald Kennedy. Facility director Alisa Mallari Tu told the Bay Area News Group that about 20 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Gordon Manor. The facility had about 65 residents who lived there before the virus attacked, Mallari Tu told Bay Area News Group.

Lysol maker warns: don't inject disinfectants

WASHINGTON – Lysol's parent company and another disinfectant warned Friday that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump wondered about the possibility during a briefing at the White House. Trump said Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus "has a tremendous number in the lungs, so it would be interesting to verify that. " That prompted a strong warning from disinfectant maker Lysol and Dettol, which said it was issuing a statement to combat "recent speculation."

The Navy recommends reinstating Captain Brett Crozier to command the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

SANTA ROSA – The Navy has recommended Secretary of Defense Mark Esper that Captain Brett Crozier, a native of Santa Rosa, be reinstated to command of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt on Friday, according to an administration official. Esper was not prepared to immediately accept the recommendation of Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations after receiving information about the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Crozier's removal, and told senior Navy officials that he wanted more time. To review his recommendations, two defense officials told CNN.

San Francisco officials warn public to resist urge to break order to stay home

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed warned on Friday that now is not the time to lose sight of our goal. She said the order to stay home from the city would likely take weeks, even a month. There were many people resting and enjoying the sun in Dolores Park in the Mission on Friday night. Despite the parking lots being closed and a sign urging people to stay away from the beach and stay home, Ocean Beach was not exactly empty.

Solano County Extends Stay-Home Order Until May 17

FAIRFIELD – Public health officials in Solano County said Friday that their current home shelter order will be extended until mid-May to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the community. An extension until May 17 was deemed necessary to slow down the spread of the virus, as well as to allow time for increased testing and to ensure that hospital and healthcare systems are not overwhelmed, according to a statement from the Department's administrator. of Health and Social Services of Solano County. As of Friday afternoon, there were 199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county of which 22 were active, 50 required hospitalization, and four resulted in death.

Bay Area Muslims find ways to observe Ramadan online during COVID-19 shelter instead

SAN FRANCISCO – Muslims throughout the Bay Area and around the world are now observing Ramadan. For the next month, Muslims will pray and fast, even though their mosques have been closed due to the order of refuge. "This is Ramadan like we have never had before," said Zahra Billoo, the Executive Director of the Council on American Islamic Relations. "Going to the mosque every day is very much a way to observe Ramadan. This year, all the mosques in the area are closed, which means that people are observing Ramadan at home. "

Warm weather pushes beaches home, threatening confinement

SANTA CRUZ – Public health officials fear the summer weekend weather poses a serious challenge to the emergency shelter-in-place order that has helped curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in California. "Beaches, if you have an area for yourself and it's six feet away, then I think they should be open. People need to get out because they will go crazy being at home," said Claire Chislett. Chislett was visiting Davenport on the north shore of Santa Cruz County with her family for exercise and fresh air. Her mother Jennifer, a nurse, said she was ready to unplug the excursion if the beaches were crowded.

San Francisco Mayor Says Refugee Order Extension "Very Likely,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Friday that the city's current order for refuge instead of coronavirus that will expire next week is likely to extend "a few weeks or even a month." The statement came during the mayor's daily update on San Francisco's response to the COVID-19 emergency. The current shelter-in-place order is slated to expire on May 3. "People ask about this: & # 39; Will the public health order be extended? & # 39; The probability of that being very likely and what that means is, you know, a few weeks or even a month asking them to all who comply and stay home while continuing to follow the social distancing orders we issue, "said Mayor Breed.

Governor Newsom announces plan with FEMA to feed seniors during refugee order

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday a new partnership with FEMA and city and county officials to prepare and deliver meals to the state's seniors in a program that would help the beleaguered restaurant industry at the same time. Newsom presented the idea as a partnership with FEMA that would address the most important needs of the state's older people by making sure they are fed and at the same time addressing the problem of isolation. "Caring for the most important needs of our older adults, and those are their nutritional needs, to make sure they feed. To address the issue of isolation. We estimate that approximately 1.2 million of our older adults in the state of California live alone, "Newsom said.

Visitors to the East Bay Regional Parks are urged to put on masks and masks

OAKLAND – East Bay Regional Park District on Friday asked park visitors to wear face masks or other face covers in accordance with the recent Bay Area COVID-19 related facial coverage order in San Francisco, San Mateo, Marín, Contra Costa and Alameda. Park visitors are expected to wear a covered face in parking lots, near parking areas and entrance gates and when they are standing or walking within six feet of someone else. Visitors will also be required to continue practicing physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "For the safety of people, the public, and park employees, visitors should follow all recommendations of local health agencies, including the new,quot; Cover Your Face "directive," said EBRPD CEO Robert Doyle. .

SF Presidio closing some streets to cars for social pedestrian distancing

SAN FRANCISCO – On Thursday, the Presidio Trust announced the closure of the pilot this weekend on selected highways for vehicle traffic in the Presidio to allow greater physical distance for pedestrians. The closings of the pilots, which will be in effect on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. At 4 p.m., they will create what the Presidio Trust calls the Presidio Loop, a 4.5-paved trail in the park. The road closure will include sections of Park Boulevard, Lincoln Boulevard, Montgomery Street, Moraga Avenue, Presidio Boulevard, Lombard Street and West Pacific Avenue.

KPIX presenters, reporters take hair matters into their own hands amid the coronavirus shelter on-site

SAN FRANCISCO – "We are three weeks away from seeing everyone's natural hair color," many memes said on social media more than a month ago when Governor Gavin Newsom ordered California to take refuge on the spot to suppress the coronavirus. Five weeks have passed since Newsom's announcement. While life may seem like a stalemate for millions of people, it is not necessarily the case with their hair. The stay-at-home order called for the closure of nonessential businesses, which included beauty salons and hair salons. This has left many to fend for themselves, when it comes to their monthly touch-ups or haircuts.

East Bay District attorneys say police can keep communities safe during inmate bail releases

SAN FRANCISCO – District attorneys for Alameda and Contra Costa counties said Friday they believe law enforcement officials can still keep the community safe despite a recent order to release accused suspects. of minor crimes and non-violent crimes without the right to bail. California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and the state Judicial Council issued the order in an effort to protect the health of inmates during the new coronavirus pandemic by reducing prison overcrowding.

Feds Charge 2 suspected shoplifters who coughed, claimed "We have COVID,quot; at San Francisco Walgreens

SAN FRANCISCO – Two women were charged in federal court with stealing merchandise from a San Francisco Walgreens while coughing loudly and alleging they were infected with coronavirus. The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California unveiled the charges Friday against Carmelita Barela, 36, and Rosetta Shabazz, 32, both from San Francisco. According to the complaint, on April 6, Barela and Shabazz entered the Walgreens near the San Francisco Civic Center with empty bags and without masks.

Suspect arrested for looting Rohnert Park closed T-Mobile store

ROHNERT PARK – A suspect who allegedly broke into a closed T-Mobile store from the roof and then was trapped inside has been arrested for looting and other charges, authorities said. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said they were holding 35-year-old Marley Miller on Friday morning for theft, looting and violation of her community oversight charges after the release. Officers were alerted to the robbery around 5:15 a.m. by a remote surveillance team for T-Mobile that saw a masked man in the store at 591 Rohnert Park Expressway.

Napa wineries go virtual to face the economic storm of the pandemic

NAPA – Although Napa County began lifting certain restrictions, such as landscaping and golf outings this week, its main industry is still having great success. According to researchers from the University of the Pacific, the unemployment rate in Napa County is expected to hit 22 percent next month. This is because the tourism industry is stopped because the wineries remain closed. To survive the economic slowdown of the pandemic, some wineries are trying to adapt to a new way of doing business.

Coronavirus encourages California cities to project 2-year losses of $ 6.7 billion

SAN FRANCISCO – From the Bay Area to southern California, the state's 482 cities say they will collectively lose $ 6.7 billion over the next two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to layoffs and licenses for public workers and possible cuts to basic services such as sanitation, public safety and housing. But that estimate, compiled by the League of California Cities, assumes that the order of home stay will rise by June 1, an unlikely scenario in a state where Governor Gavin Newsom and public health officials have said prohibitions on large gatherings and unnecessary travel. will probably extend well into summer.

Facebook is zooming in with new video features

MENLO PARK – Facebook has a long history of expanding its features to emulate top competitors. You are now taking the Platform Zoom of the moment. The Menlo Park-based tech giant is creating a new video conferencing version of its Messenger app called Messenger Rooms, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday. The new service will allow users to host a meeting with up to 50 people at a time with no time limit, Zuckerberg said in a video announcement. (The free version of Zoom allows up to 100 people together, but for up to 40 minutes.) Facebook users can invite people to Messenger Rooms even if they don't have Facebook accounts.