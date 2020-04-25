DC Young Fly shows off his impressive drummer skills while calling Quavo in a fun video

Roommates, "Wild N Out,quot; star DC Young Fly is known for making us laugh on TV and social media, and he only caused more laughter, thanks to Migos member Quavo. Earlier this week, Quavo posted a video showing off his drumming skills … and now DC has stepped up to challenge him in a fun new video.

We know that DC Young Fly is great for improvisation, impressions, and just making us laugh by doing the smallest things, but we had no idea that he's also very talented on drums. After the Quavo video where he surprised his fans with an impromptu drum session, DC Young Fly decided that everyone knows that he also has abilities.

DC wasn't just beating with a bit of a beat, he actually has the skills (and tricks) that can only be found in someone who has previous experience. Let's find out that you need to star in a new reboot of "Drumline,quot;.

Meanwhile, DC was recently one of the cast members who was caught in the middle of the drama when former YouTube star Spoken Reasons visited "Wild N Out,quot; to settle things with cast member and former friend Eman.

DC was tough on his son Eman, but things definitely got tense on set (and off) when Spoken Reasons was later enraged after bombing during the show's jam session.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!