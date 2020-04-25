Dax Shepard is operated in the middle of the coronavirus blockade

Instagram

The host of & # 39; Armchair Expert & # 39; He is forced to perform surgery on himself while on the phone with his doctor to remove a metal pin from his broken hand during the Covid-19 blockade.

Dax Shepard He resorted to removing a surgical pin from his hand as medical facilities struggle to meet demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 45-year-old actor has a broken hand and, while he has yet to reveal how the injury occurred, he was more than willing to show fans how to repair it.

In a video posted on wife Kristen bellOn social media, Dax is seen removing his pin while on the phone with his doctor, who advises him on how to safely complete the extraction.

"Oh yeah, that feels weird," he says as he pulls the piece of metal out of his cast. "There are no jets of blood anywhere … I'm going for his job, doctor. I'm going to add pin removal to my resume."

"Frozen II"Star Kristen captioned the clip," We're on the day & # 39; I can do my own surgery & # 39; of quarentina. (sic)."