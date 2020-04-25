Dawes Frontman and Real Estate will be part of the Grateful Dead Virtual Tribute

Honoring Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, the sixth Live From Out There weekend festival will be held online on April 26 to raise funds for the causes of coronavirus relief.

Up News Info –

Dawes Leader Taylor Goldsmith and members of the rock band Real estate are among the stars who will participate in a virtual tribute to Dignified death legends Jerry garcia and lyricist Robert Hunter.

The musicians will be part of the lineup for the sixth weekend "Live From Out There" festival, organized online on Sunday (April 26) to raise funds for coronavirus relief causes.

It will also be done from isolation The Decemberistas& # 39; Chris Funk, George Porter Jr. of The meters, Brian Elmquist since The lonely bellow, James Petralli of White denimand Paul hoffman since Greensky Bluegrass, among others.

The festivities this weekend will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the podcast host Songs That Saved Me Ross James remotely host Grateful Dead co-founders Phil Lesh and Bob Weir into the kitchen for a special online cooking class from Dumplings and Dead, alongside famous chefs Andrew Zimmern, Matty Matheson and Wylie dufresne.

Musician Oteil Burbridge Then he will perform the music of Jerry García on the piano for the first time at 8 P.M. ET, prior to the launch of the main event "Celebrating Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter" at 9.15 p.m. ET.

During the shows, viewers will be invited to donate to support artists and teams that lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

<br />

Nearly $ 300,000 (£ 242,500) had already been raised before Sunday's event which can be viewed at: https://livefromoutthere.com/.