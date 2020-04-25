Darlington to Host NASCAR Spring Race – Up News Info Detroit

Every time NASCAR decides to return, one of its first stops will be at Darlington Raceway.

South Carolina director of parks, recreation and tourism Duane Parrish told a panel that discussed the state's return to business that the track will hold a race when NASCAR returns from its racing suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Darlington Raceway spokesman Dennis Worden had no comment on the track holding a spring race. Darlington was slated to host the Southern 500 on September 6.

NASCAR has not announced plans for a return to racing.

Parrish updated state leaders, including Governor Henry McMaster, during the meeting. He mentioned how the PGA Tour will play the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island from June 18-21. Before that, he said, NASCAR would be in Darlington.

"So we have some lights at the end of the tunnel in terms of events," he said.

NASCAR has run four races this season, the last one on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway. He has suspended all races since then.

