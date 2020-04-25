Damon Dash says self-isolation is a time for him to "shine,quot;

A new report on page six picked up Damon Dash's comments in which he said a pandemic was a good time for a "guy like him to shine." Damon noted that everyone in the world right now is sitting in their homes, and claims that one has to "find the light in the dark."

Dash went on to say that with the pandemic closing businesses that depend on people interacting with each other, people in those same industries have to be creative and find another way to earn money and generate income for their businesses.

The entertainment industry figure said that people really have to "think outside the box,quot; right now. According to Dash, while in closing, he hasn't been doing anything other than creating content. He described himself as a "content creator machine,quot;.

For example, you created a daily cooking show with the title, Health is wealth, and he also created another call Dash Diabetes Show. Dash pointed out the importance of taking care of health during difficult times.

Also, Dash partnered with Julie Pacino and Noel Ashman for the short, For New York City. Despite Dash's wise words, fans know that he hasn't always found himself in advantageous positions. TMZ revealed earlier this year that the artist had to pay $ 300,000 for a mob movie lawsuit.

The judge ordered him to pay Edwyna Brooks the aforementioned dollar amount after he lost the battle in court. In 2019, Edwyna Brooks put Dash on trial for a 2015 settlement that turned sour. He and Brooks were working together on a movie called Mafietta, based on his works.

However, after receiving funds for the creation of the film, Dash allegedly used the money to finance his other shows, for example, a music video.

Brooks later fired Dash, but continued to distribute the film without Brooks' consent. Court documents state that Dash had a co-authorship agreement with the author, and then attempted to post it on his own website, as well as on iTunes. She wanted interest and damages in the lawsuit, and awarded them in full.



