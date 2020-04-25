Dallas police search for 19-year-old murder suspect – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for a teenager who they say is responsible for the murder of the 20-year-old Kaleb Simpson.

Simpson was shot to death around 6:30 p.m. March 22 in the Summerwood Cove Apartments parking lot.

Surveillance footage captured a vehicle that entered the apartment complex immediately before the murder and left immediately afterward.

Throughout the investigation, police identified Julian Mekai Sesalem, 19, as a suspect in the murder.

Sesalem currently has an active murder order and is wanted by the police. Another suspect, who has not been identified, is also wanted.

Anyone with information on Sesalem's whereabouts or the identity of the other suspect should contact Detective Isom at 469-475-6004 or [email protected]