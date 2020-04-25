Dallas police officer returns to work after recovering from coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A Dallas police officer officially returned to work after recovering from the coronavirus.

The department tweeted a welcome for Officer Kevin Thomas, who returned to duty on Saturday after his recovery.

The department would like to welcome Officer Kevin Thomas again, who returned to duty today, after a full recovery from # COVID-19. @ChiefHallDPD pic.twitter.com/poaWXZ0udl – Dallas Police Department (@DallasPD) April 25, 2020

The department confirmed its first case last month.

At the time, the department said that while they know some of their officers will contract the virus, DPD is prepared to tackle the problem with "sound medical advice from our experts as well as a contingency plan to keep operations safe to keep community,quot;. "

Since then they have welcomed three officers.

The department has continued to encourage residents to use their online complaint form for non-emergency crimes. Last month, police said officers would not physically respond to certain crimes.

Upon his return, Dallas County health officials confirmed 75 new cases of the virus and four new deaths.