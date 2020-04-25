Dallas County Reports 75 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 More Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County health officials reported 75 new cases of coronavirus and four new deaths.

Deaths include:

A Garland man in his 60s.

A Carrollton man in his 70s.

A Dallas man in his 80s who had resided in a long-term care facility.

A Dallas woman in her 90s who had resided in a long-term care facility.

“Today is the last day of the week, and each day this week had fewer positive cases than the total daily average for the previous week. We begin mobile testing at LTCF through Parkland on Thursday and will increase mobile testing at those facilities on Monday to find positive asymptomatic cases faster and better isolate the virus to protect residents and staff," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

