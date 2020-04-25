Dallas County Reports 5 New Coronavirus Deaths, 71 More Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County health officials announced 71 additional cases of the coronavirus on Friday, as well as five more deaths.

The new cases bring the total case count in Dallas County to 2,834. So far, there have been 77 deaths.

Recently reported deaths include:

A Garland man in his 70s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital.

An 80-year-old Dallas man and woman residing in a long-term care facility.

Two 90-year-old Dallas women who were residents of a long-term care facility.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, most have been over the age of 60 or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total deaths reported to date, around 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Of the five deaths today, four were residents of nursing homes. Our new Parkland mobile testing unit ran 152 tests in a nursing home yesterday and is out again today. We must do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable and push for more testing in uninsured high neighborhoods where underlying health conditions are most prevalent, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

