CU Davion Taylor Highlights Selected Locals In 2020 NFL Draft

Davion Taylor's unlikely promotion to the NFL as a third-round pick, where the Eagles led him to No. 103 overall on Friday night, highlighted the contingent of local high school and college players selected in the final five rounds of the draft. 2020.

Taylor, a two-year starter as outside linebacker for CU, did not play football in high school due to his religious beliefs, as his family is a Seventh-day Adventist.

But the abnormality of not playing ball at the high school in Magnolia, Miss., Did not deter his soccer goals. Taylor tested for the Coahoma Community College (Clarksdale, Miss.) Team, and used her performance there to get a scholarship to CU. The entire time, he remained insatiable.

"When I entered JUCO, I wanted to learn," said Taylor. “I went in there, I was watching (film), I had the coaches to teach me. I would ask a lot of questions after practice. If I was doing something wrong, I wanted to make sure I did it right. That's the mindset I had for the entire four years … I just had this itch to keep learning about the game. "

At CU, Taylor played in 23 games with 19 starts, accumulating 136 tackles and 20 tackles per loss. It was honorable to mention All-Pac-12, and his 4.39 seconds on the 40-yard dash on CU pro day is evidence of the speed and closing ability that scouts liked in the All-Pac track athlete- 12 (100 meters dash).

He acknowledged that his game still has progress to make.

"The big part is getting more and more physical, taking blocks, getting rid of blocks, and just making big plays," Taylor said.

At 6 feet 228 pounds, Taylor projects himself as a versatile safety defender / linebacker in the NFL.

Dalton Keene

The former Chatfield star was selected in the third round at No. 101 overall by the Patriots on Friday night, making him the third Chargers player to be drafted. Keene is a 6-foot-4, 251-pound tight end who had 21 catches for 240 yards and five touchdowns as a junior at Virginia Tech. The 21-year-old's versatility was certainly appealing to GM / coach Bill Belichick.

"That's why I'm so excited that the Patriots picked me up because I think they do a lot of different things with their wings closed and they are really creative," Keene said. "I couldn't be happier now with where I ended up."

Keene played as a linebacker, quarterback, H-back and tailback for the Chargers from 2013-16, leading Chatfield to the Class 4A semifinals in his senior year. He emerged as an offensive Swiss Army Knife in three seasons for the Hokies, too, playing H-back, out and in the backfield in addition to tight end. He said he aspires to shape his game after San Francisco All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

"He's a super versatile tight end and they do a lot of different things there (with him)," Keene said. "That's what I'm proud to do, be a versatile tight end and be able to do a lot of different things: play from the slot, play fullback, or play traditional tight end."

New England took UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi to No. 91 overall just before Keene. The duo is the Patriots' most recruited tight end since they selected Rob Gronkowski in the second round in 2010.

"He was a little boy and I saw him on TV, so it's crazy that he's in his place now," Keene said. "I have the privilege."

Logan Wilson

The Bengals took Wilson in the third round at No. 65 overall. The linebacker is one of two Wyoming players who will be named captain three times. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound native of Casper has been a key element of the school's defense for the past four years. An effective blocker, Wilson believes he will immediately compete for a place in Cincinnati. He had 253 tackles, and 35 tackles per loss, in 52 games.

Cassh Maluia

The Patriots took Wyoming inside linebacker in the sixth round at No. 204 overall. Maluia, a 6-foot, 248-pound native of Compton, California, had 101 solo tackles and 16.5 tackles to lose in 50 games for the Cowboys.

Arlington Hambright

CU's 300-meter, 300-pound offensive lineman was selected in the seventh round at No. 226 overall by the Bears. Versatile and athletic, Hambright can play on or off the line, and started all 11 games for the Buffs as a graduate transfer in 2019. The Ypsilanti, Michigan native, previously played at Oklahoma State and Garden City (Kansas) Community College .