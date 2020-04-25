CU Buffs LB Davion Taylor plucked by Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft

Davion Taylor made great strides for about a year under the wing of CU coach Mel Tucker. And late Friday night, those advances sent the former Buffs linebacker into the arms of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor was selected by the Eagles with the No. 103 pick in the third round of the NFL Draft, four picks at the end of the night's festivities.

The Mississippi native recorded 72 tackles last fall as a senior for the Buffs, including eight loss stops, along with four pass breaks.

At 6-foot-228-pound, Taylor is projected as a safety / linebacker combo on the next level, especially after posting an impressive 4.49 time on the 40-yard dash and a 35-inch vertical jump on the state's exploration combine. NFL in late February.

"I always said he was physical … a physical linebacker," Taylor told reporters in Philadelphia via conference call Friday night. "But I feel like I could get even more, and I know at the next level it will be: there will be fast guys, so speed will come at a great cost, but I feel like it's more now. about me learning the game and just being on the field and reacting more than just thinking. "

A late bloomer who was not allowed to play football games in high school on Friday or Saturday nights for religious reasons, Taylor did more damage and seemed more comfortable in defending the Buffs as he progressed last fall. He had two tackles for losses in a home win over Stanford last November and had four tackles and one sack in a win over Washington in the home final.

"I just had this itch to keep learning about the game, and each game seemed to get better on the field, and the next level," said Taylor. "But I still have that itch just to keep learning, and I feel the more I learn, the more I can compete and be a better player."

Taylor was the second former CU standout taken on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Former teammate Laviska Shenault was selected with the No. 42 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the Buffs two second-day picks in the same draft for the first time since 2017.