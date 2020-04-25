Court of Appeals rules Detroit students have the right to literacy – Up News Info Detroit

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) – Low-performing Detroit public school students have a constitutional right to literacy, a federal appeals court said Thursday as it revived a lawsuit against the state of Michigan.

The court returned the case to a federal judge in Detroit who had dismissed a lawsuit against state officials. The 2016 lawsuit alleged that the city's public schools were "slum-ridden,quot; and "functionally unable to provide access to literacy."

Basic minimum education must be recognized as a fundamental right, judges Eric Clay and Jane Stranch said in a 2-1 decision by the US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. USA

The ruling came the same day the groups announced a $ 23 million effort to provide computer tablets and high-speed Internet to 51,000 students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The lawsuit had named Republican Governor Rick Snyder, the state school board, and others. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer was elected in 2018 and replaced Snyder as the accused.

"The Cincinnati court took a bold step today in recognizing a fundamental constitutional right of access to literacy and, in doing so, has given hope to Detroit schoolchildren who were so neglected for so long," said Carter Phillips, a counselor with a Los Angeles-based public adviser representing the students named in the lawsuit.

Federal District Judge Stephen Murphy III dismissed it in 2018, claiming that the United States Constitution does not guarantee a fundamental right to literacy.

In a dissent, appeals court judge Eric Murphy took a similar position on Thursday.

"If I sat in the state Legislature or on the local school board, I would work diligently to investigate and remedy the serious problems that the plaintiffs claim," said Eric Murphy.

But the constitution, he added, does not give the courts "traveling power to repair all social and economic ills."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was satisfied with the majority decision.

“Literacy is something that all children should have a fair chance to achieve. We hope that instead of filing another appeal, the parties sit down and focus on how to make literacy available to all children in Michigan, "said Duggan.

Whitmer's office said it was reviewing the opinion. State attorneys had argued that the state does not control Detroit schools and cannot be sued, although the district was run for years by managers appointed by the governors. It is not known whether the state will ask the entire 6th Circuit to reexamine the case.

"The governor has a strong record in education and has always believed that we have a responsibility to teach all children to read," said Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown.

