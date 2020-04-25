Coursera will give unemployed workers free access to 3,800 online courses

The online learning platform Coursera will make 3,800 of its courses available for free to people unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gizmodo reported. The Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative is part of its Government Coursera training program for government employees.

The goal of the initiative is to help workers develop skills for re-employment, according to a Coursera blog post. You cannot individually request the free courses; Government agencies serving unemployed workers have to request access.

"Coursera for Government is designed for government agencies to offer capacity building and upgrade programs for entire communities," according to the Coursera website.

About 26 million people in the United States have applied for unemployment in the past five weeks amid orders to stay home.

The courses include company-specific training programs from Coursera partners like Google and IBM, as well as courses in the areas of cloud computing, emerging technologies, machine learning, big data, and other business-specific trainings.

"Coursera, along with its partner community, is ready to serve the millions of workers who have lost their jobs and will struggle to return in a slow economy," said Coursera's CEO Jeff Maggioncalda. Forbes.

State agencies in Arizona, Illinois, and Oklahoma will be the first in the United States to make courses available. The governments of Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, Malaysia, Panama, Ukraine and Uzbekistan are also participating, according to the company. Coursera hopes to add more government agencies to the program in the coming weeks.