Coronavirus updates: the latest COVID-19 headlines from April 25, 2020 – Up News Info

Coronavirus Updates: Latest COVID-19 Headlines from April 3, 2020 - WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz has launched a new website where Minnesota residents can find a COVID-19 test site near them.

Here are the latest headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • 9:16 a.m.: Caribou Coffee workers say they plan to protest unsafe working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic in cars outside a Roseville gate on Monday.
  • 8:58 a.m.: US Senator Amy Klobuchar helped write a letter asking agencies to address problems in meat supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

