Coronavirus updates: Jennie-O Turkey facility in Willmar to temporarily halt operations – Up News Info

– Jennie-O Turkey Store announced that it will temporarily pause operations at its two facilities in Willmar, Minnesota due to COVID-19 concerns.

The decision to halt operations at the Willmar Avenue and Benson Avenue facilities comes days after some plant employees tested positive for the virus. The company says 14 employees out of more than 1,200 tested positive for COVID-19.

"Based on information about the community spread of COVID-19 in the area, the company decided it was the right decision to stop operations to undergo a facility-wide cleanup that will improve the already robust safety and disinfection protocols," Jennie-O said in a statement.

The company says that under its pay schedule, all of its employees will continue to receive 100% of their base salary and benefits during the production break.

“The health, well-being, and safety of our team members is our top priority. As a precaution, we have decided to pause operations, ”said Steve Lykken, president of Jennie-O Turkey Store. “We are being considered and considered in our approach to this process. I want to recognize our production professionals for continuing to do outstanding work as they work to keep food on the tables during this unprecedented time. I am very proud of them and look forward to getting back together as soon as we can. "

Two Minnesota pork processing plants, JBS in Worthington and Comfrey Farms in Windom, have temporarily closed due to the outbreak. At least 33 JBS workers tested positive, while Comfrey officials closed their plant as a preventive measure.

Operations at the Jennie-O facility will end throughout the weekend. Jennie-O Turkey Store is owned by Hormel Foods.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.