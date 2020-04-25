Coronavirus test progress could yield results much faster – BGR

A new coronavirus test method yields faster and more efficient results than traditional tests.

The new method would not require samples to be submitted for analysis and could speed up the rate at which results are confirmed.

Health experts estimate that the actual number of coronavirus cases is much higher than the reported numbers.

Lack of rapid tests for coronavirus remains a major problem in many countries, including areas of the United States. Obtaining the tests and testing supplies has been a difficult task for physicians for several reasons, but a new article published in the Molecular Diagnosis Magazine suggests that a new testing method could result in faster testing and greater testing capacity.

Directed by Jin-Soo Maeng, Ph.D. At the Convergent Research Center for Emerging Virus Infection at the Korean Food Research Institute, the team of scientists developed a test that is more efficient in confirming the presence of the new coronavirus. The tests can detect as few as 100 copies of the new coronavirus RNA.

What makes this development so significant is that this type of testing could be carried out in installations without advanced testing hardware. At this time, many coronavirus tests are shipped over long distances to be tested in laboratories equipped with the proper tools, but this test could mitigate the need for such shipments.

"Isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests, such as RT-LAMP, have the potential to be used at the point of care with sensitivity comparable to that of current RT-qPCR tests," Dr. Maeng said in a statement. "Although adequate extraction of the RNA sample is still required, our RT-LAMP method has the potential to run in decentralized testing facilities to provide faster testing services to more people."

Simply put, a faster test that doesn't have to be submitted could yield results in a fraction of the time that many current test methods take. It is a simplified testing option that, if widely adopted, could produce more accurate infection numbers and help public health officials track the spread of the virus with greater confidence.

Recent estimates of the actual number of coronavirus cases in places like the United States suggest that there are perhaps 20 times as many cases as doctors have confirmed. This is largely due to a lack of evidence and the urgency of medical professionals that potential coronavirus patients with minor symptoms remain at home for the safety of others.

Painting a clearer picture of how the outbreak has spread could be beneficial not only in the short term but also in planning a response to a future outbreak of a similar nature. There is no guarantee that this new test method will be widely adopted, of course, but the research may inspire new advancements that could accelerate testing in the United States and abroad.

Image source: Sebastiao Moreira / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock