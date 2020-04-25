Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Protesters gather outside Capitol Hill to reopen state – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – The Wisconsin chamber of commerce urged the governor on Friday to allow businesses to reopen starting May 4, three weeks ahead of schedule in his stay-at-home order, as protesters converged on Capitol Hill defying orders from public health designed to curb government. spread of the coronavirus.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce launched its plan hours before the rally, the largest in the state to date and similar to others that have appeared across the country. Democratic Governor Tony Evers' current order to close most nonessential businesses will run until May 26, but Republicans are asking the state Supreme Court to block it and compel the Department of Health Services to propose a new standard.

Police estimated the crowd to be around 1,500 people. No one was arrested. Many protesters carried signs calling for a reopening of the state's business and blaming Evers for leaving people out of work. Some carried signs calling for Evers to be removed from the office. A common complaint from his critics during the pandemic has been that he is not listening to companies and others who want to be more aggressive in loosening shutdown orders.

The state chamber said its plan is designed to allow for the safe opening of businesses, taking into account those that operate in more rural or suburban areas that have been least affected by COVID-19. As of Thursday, there were more than 5,000 confirmed cases across the state and nearly 260 deaths, with more than half of those in Milwaukee. The number of infections is believed to be much higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected without feeling sick.

State health leaders have said the cases appear to be on a downward trend, but were closely watching a still-to-develop spike linked to in-person voting in the April 7 election. They also urged protesters to keep a safe distance from each other.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce said its plan was developed with input from a diverse group of business, government, and medical interests. They said it also draws on best practices and recommendations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.

The plan creates an algorithm that takes into account the local infection rate, healthcare utilization, population density, and other factors to determine what limitations would be imposed on a business. All companies could open, but their operations would be limited based on local factors calculated according to the model.

Republicans have been arguing that the state needs to be more flexible in the way it approaches closures, since most coronavirus cases focus on the urban areas of Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay.

Evers rejected the plan on Friday, saying in a statement that he would continue to work with business owners and others while implementing his own reopening plan. Evers has consistently argued that his order to keep most companies closed until May 26 is powered by science and the best way to stop the spread of the virus. Evers has also said it is open to review as conditions change.

As of Friday, 5,236 people in Wisconsin had been infected and 262 had died. The number of infections is believed to be much higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Brown County continued to deal with a group of outbreaks linked to three meat packing plants. County health officials said 189 cases have been related to JBS Packerland employees in Green Bay and their families; 75 cases have been related to American Foods Group employees in Green Bay and their relatives; and 23 cases have been linked to Salm Partners employees in Denmark and their families. Denmark is a town of 2,700 about 20 kilometers southeast of Green Bay.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)