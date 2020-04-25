Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Health officials report largest 1-day increase in COVID-19 cases in WI – Up News Info

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Wisconsin health officials said Saturday that 331 tests for the coronavirus have tested positive in the past 24 hours, the largest single-day increase since the outbreak began. Four other people have died.

The update brings the total number of positive cases to 5,687 and deaths statewide to 266. Data from the State Department of Health Services shows that 24 percent of infected people have been hospitalized.

There has been a significant increase in cases in Brown County in the past few days, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Health officials believe the increase is related to positive tests at meat packaging facilities. As of Saturday afternoon, Brown County had 720 positive cases of COVID-19, 115 more than on Friday.

State health leaders have said cases are trending downward, although DHS charts continue to show a steady rise. The actual number of infections is believed to be much higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)