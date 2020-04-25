Coronavirus in Minnesota: what it's like to get tested COVID-19 Drive-Thru – Up News Info

Minnesotans are already taking advantage of the state's new website to find COVID-19 test locations.

At the People & # 39; s Center in Minneapolis, some people were able to get tested without leaving their cars on Saturday.

During the few hours the clinic was open, cars lined up on the corner. Andy Offereahl said the experience was "a little surreal."

He waited at least an hour for his turn on a COVID-19 test.

Offereahl has not shown any symptoms, but has recently been in contact with her parents, who contracted the virus.

"I would like to know (if I have it), because then I do not have to isolate myself inside my house from my family, what I have been doing since Monday."

Anyone who is symptomatic, or in a situation like Offereahl's, is now eligible to be tested in Minnesota.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health released an interactive online map showing dozens of driving test clinics and sites across the state.

Dr. Bruce McCarthy supervised the testing Saturday at the People's Center. He says the results return in 24 to 48 hours.

"We can really help people now, and before we felt that we were very limited in what we can do," McCarthy said. "Now we feel that we can help much more."

McCarthy says they can also test for antibodies, which could indicate possible immunity to the coronavirus.

Safety remains the top priority as well, despite tests being conducted outside.

McCarthy says there are "very elaborate protocols,quot; that he and his staff must follow.