Coronavirus in Minnesota: St. Louis Park Company helps disinfect the world of COVID-19 – Up News Info

S T. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota (Up News Info) – When concerns about the emerging new coronavirus first landed in Delta in early February, the Atlanta-based carrier turned to a small company in St. Louis Park. He needed a better way to efficiently and effectively disinfect the interiors of his fleet.

Not long before, a video began to circulate on social media that showed others in Asia spraying arriving passengers.

“We saw videos from Asia that sprayed people coming out of the planes. That video garnered 54 million views. We knew at the time that the wave was coming, ”said Kyle Wheaton.

For Wheaton, co-founder of Victory Innovations, that wave landed like a tsunami. His company designed and manufactures cordless electrostatic sprayers. Both models, both handheld and backpack, emit particles charged with liquid disinfectant.

"We are putting a positive charge on the liquid that is being sprayed," Wheaton said.

Like small magnets, chemical-killing viruses firmly and completely cover any surface of any size or shape, giving applicators fuller coverage.

Remember your physics days, opposites attract. We are putting a positive charge on a particle and it is looking for a neutral or negative charged surface to adhere to, "he said.

Sprays are now used in schools, hospitals, and fitness centers. But with a pandemic affecting the world, inventories are depleting rapidly, so Victory is increasing production.

"We are there to facilitate the jobs of janitors and custodians. And we are happy people like Delta and others on board who realize that," Wheaton said.

Because electrostatic mist is more efficient, it uses fewer chemicals to do the job, saving companies and all of us our health.