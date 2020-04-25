Coronavirus in Minnesota: Some companies prepare to return to work on Monday, others choose to wait – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Up to 1,100 Minnesotans were able to return to work on Monday, and businesses were preparing to welcome them on Friday.

Most of those companies include manufacturers and offices that have no face-to-face interaction with customers.

"I could never imagine this. It came out of left field, "said Tracy Thie of Power Play Retail, speaking about the day the company had to temporarily close its doors.

Since the day they left their building, they have been preparing for a return.

“We started a week ago to implement our plan. We knew it was going to come sometime, ”Thie said.

On Thursday, the Minneapolis company received the news they had been waiting for. This is how a cleaning weekend begins. When the doors open Monday morning, Thie said cleaning supplies will be plentiful and social distancing will be emphasized. Employees will have the option to wear masks. But if they feel more comfortable working from home, they can still do it.

"Everyone will know that it is not mandatory, it is voluntary. We believe we will have a subset of people who will agree to return and a subset of people still on the edge," Thie said.

Power Play expects about half of its employees to return to the building on Monday.

As they prepare, other companies are going to wait a little longer before welcoming employees.

"I was extremely happy," said Bob Riegelman of Riedell Shoes at Red Wing.

Riegelman said his company still plans to reopen on May 4. When they do, employees will have their temperature checked every day. Masks and gloves will be available, but no water sources or coolers. Still, they feel lucky to be able to start selling more ice skates and skates again.

“We are happy to be able to reopen soon. Take back employees, serve customers and create products because I don't think we could have spent many more weeks, "said Riegelman.

