Coronavirus in Minnesota: In largest single-day jump, COVID-19 death toll rises 23, confirmed case count reaches 3,446 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota increased to 3,446 on Saturday; With health officials reporting 23 other coronavirus-related deaths, the total death toll now stands at 244 people.

The update marked an increase of 261 cases in confirmed cases as of Friday. It was also the biggest single-day jump in deaths so far.

Many of the COVID-19 outbreaks in the state have taken place in long-term care facilities, including those that are homes for the elderly. A care facility in the north subway, St. Therese of New Hope, has seen 12 patients die on its senior care campus from complications from the virus.

Originally, health officials did not plan to release the names of the facilities with outbreaks of coronavirus. However, after a few setbacks, including demands from Republican State Senator Karin Housley, MDH began publishing a list, which can be viewed by clicking here.

On Thursday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also signed an emergency regulation to provide guidance on what those who work and live in assisted living and senior centers should do to protect the most vulnerable.

For the majority of those receiving COVID-19, the symptoms are usually mild. Some patients have even been completely asymptomatic.

MDH says 1,654 Minnesotans have recovered from the disease and no longer require isolation.

However, the disease can become more deadly among those with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems.

Since the outbreak began in March, 56,597 people have been evaluated in Minnesota. As of Friday, Wisconsin had only 71 tests out of 60,000 completed; There, they have had 5,356 confirmed cases.

At a press conference this week, Gov. Tim Walz told reporters that Minnesota has yet to see its peak. Minnesota's current stay-at-home order will expire May 4, but the governor has hinted it could be extended. Wisconsin's home stay order runs through May 26.

