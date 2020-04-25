Coronavirus in Minnesota: Dozens gathered outside Governor Walz's residence calling for reopening of the state – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Saturday, dozens of people gathered outside the governor's residence and called for Minnesota to reopen.

"I decided to leave today because I want to rally for freedom over fear," said protester Laura Witty.

"We are closing an entire country because of this and it is absurd that we are losing our freedom," said Mike Wanschura.

Along Summit Avenue on Saturday, protesters urged the governor to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

"There are so many small companies that are going to fall into the boat that they are sinking." I mean, they are as important as anyone else, "said Wanschura.

Health officials said there are 3,446 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota as of Saturday.

An increase of 261 cases since Friday. And 23 more patients died of COVID-19, which was the largest increase in deaths in a single day so far.

Long-term care residents now account for 188 of the 244 deaths in the state.

"If you're sick, stay home. If you're older and worried about it, stay home," Wanschura said.

"If they have health problems or are concerned, I have no problem with people staying home, I respect that, but I don't think the whole economy and the country should be closed," Witty said.

