Coronavirus Impact: X Games Minneapolis 2020 canceled this summer – Up News Info

– ESPN announced on Friday that X Games Minneapolis 2020 will be canceled this summer due to COVID-19 concerns.

"The safety of athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events," ESPN said in a statement.

The event was scheduled from July 17 to 19.

Extreme sports have been putting Minneapolis on the map for the past three years. Matt Meunier, director of Sports Minneapolis, says the X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium have been a huge money generator for downtown Minneapolis since 2017.

"It averaged about a $ 50 million economic impact report per year," Meunier said. "It is disappointing, but it was definitely the right decision."

The X Games are a global event, not only for athletes but also for fans, which made this three-day event a big deal for downtown hotels, restaurants and shops.

Last year, more than 100,000 fans attended the event at USBank Stadium, which featured the world's best skateboarders, BMX riders, and Moto X riders. Meunier said fans came from all 50 states, Asia, Europe and South America.

Sports Minneapolis is hopeful that they will make up for the lost revenue in other ways.

"We have earned a lot of mileage at the X Games, where we hope it will continue to generate residual reserves in the future," said Meunier.

X Games signed a four-year contract with the U.S. Bank Stadium and this was supposed to be the last year in Minneapolis. Meunier says they will continue to discuss with X-Games and we hope that the competition will return here one day.

