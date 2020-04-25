Coronavirus fears cause Texans in the north to avoid emergency care – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The idea that emergency rooms are less busy may sound like a good thing, but hospitals and EMS providers say what is happening is that people are avoiding emergency care for fear of becoming infected with COVID-19.

Texas Health Resources is urging people with serious medical conditions, including heart attacks and strokes, to seek immediate medical attention in emergency rooms or by calling 911 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caregivers within the hospital system say they are talking because avoiding such emergency care could lead to complications and death in some cases.

"To control the spread of COVID-19, millions of northern Texans have embraced the idea that we are safer at home, but not if you have a serious medical condition," said Mary Robinson, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Reliable Health Nursing Officer, Texas Health Officer. "People shouldn't hesitate to go to the emergency room or call 911 if they have what they think is an emergency. Emergency rooms have the supplies, staff, and experience to care for people and do it safely. during this pandemic. "

Texas Health says it has seen a decrease in ER patients who are not related to COVID-19, and local EMS providers have seen a decrease in 911 callers.

And when 911 is called, there is an increase in people who refuse transportation for definitive hospital care, likely due to fear of being exposed to the new coronavirus.

At a time when the overall volume of 911 calls is declining, MedStar, which provides ambulance services in the Tarrant County area, responded to 12% more cardiac arrest calls in March 2020 compared to March 2019, according to the EMS provider.

So far in April, the teams responded to 38% more cardiac arrests than in April 2019. Among patients who were in cardiac arrest, MedStar teams declared an on-site death 54% more in April 2020 than in April 2019.

An emergency medicine physician on the medical staff at Texas Fort Worth Harris Health Methodist Hospital said this tells you that people may be waiting and waiting with chest pain or other symptoms and calling 911 later than normal.

"Don't delay in getting to an emergency room because it could save your life," he said. "We don't want people to forget it because of the guidelines for staying home."

According to the American Hospital Association, orders to stay home have led to a decrease in patients seeking emergency care for conditions other than COVID-19. This is due in part to fewer car accidents and other injuries due to people being home for longer periods.

Decreasing traumatic injuries makes sense, but a decrease in medical conditions does not, Texas Health doctors say.

They fear that some people may not get to the pharmacy and take their usual medications as they should, and medical problems may be increasing. They are especially concerned with people with existing conditions and older adults.

Texas Health and other health systems say they are taking additional safety measures to protect patients and staff from possible exposure to COVID-19.

Many emergency rooms have been divided into two sections to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Within hospitals, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or other viruses are separated from patients with other medical conditions.

