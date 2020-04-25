Coronavirus: Dana White explains UFC decision: "someone had to take the first step,quot;

Dana White acknowledged that it will be some time before she has a gate at a UFC event again, but the company president said someone had to "take the first step,quot; after it was announced that the action would resume next month. .

The UFC confirmed on Friday that Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will headline UFC 249 behind closed doors in Florida on May 9 in the first of three events in a week.

Watch classic fights on DAZN again

Initially, Ferguson would face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn, New York, last week before the coronavirus pandemic postponed the fight. The UFC has been unable to stage a fight night since White tried to keep things going.

White accepts that there are challenges to face, particularly to ensure the safety of those involved, but says it was important for someone to move forward to get things going.

"At some point, we have to find out, 'How do we get things back to normal?' But do it in a really safe way," White told Yahoo Sports. "The only way to find out is to go out there and start doing it. We are going to spend a lot of money. It is not going to be cheap. It is going to be expensive."

"You are concerned about the health and safety of everyone. The health and safety of the fighters, the commission, the referees, my staff who will be there."

"It is not cheap. It is expensive. It is difficult, but someone has to take the first step and get out."

White added that the COVID-19 outbreak means that he has had to plan long term.

"Obviously, the world is going to be different and I have been thinking about the future," he said. "I don't expect to have a door for a long time. I've already thrown it out the window. You have to look at all the different things."

"People think I don't take this seriously because I want to go back so quickly and all these other things."

"It's not that I don't take it seriously. I take it very seriously. I don't plan on having a door for long."

"I'm already thinking long before these kinds of things. The only thing I have to worry about is making sure everyone is safe and can organize these events. I don't need a crowd."