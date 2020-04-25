Cooking at the Cinema Filmdown: Kabuli Biryani by Saiyami Kher

With continuous blocking, your favorite stars are getting in touch with their culinary sides. Our social media sources are full of delicious dishes prepared by b-town movers and shakers. The beautiful and talented Saiyami Kher is also one of them. While away from Mumbai at his quaint Nashik country house, he sweetly agreed to be a part of the Filmfare Lockdown Cooking celebrations. She made the most amazing Biryani Kabuli in the world and here are the instructions in her own words …

This Biryani is called Kabuli. Originally it was done as a Holi ritual by Dadima (Shaukat Azmi) during traditional Holi gatherings at the Shabana masi house. As a child I remember enjoying it and asking my mother to try it. My mother confused channa dal with all Kabuli channa and this is how this recipe became a tradition in our house. It's something my mother does every time I go to Nasik. And with the running of the bulls I'm glad I learned to do it with her! I hope you try it and you like it as much as I do!

Ingredients

1.5 cups – basmati rice

1 cups – chickpeas

10 large onions

0.5 cup – curd

2 teaspoons – ginger and garlic paste.

1 teaspoon of chili powder, dhaniya powder, haldi.

Salt according to taste

1 cup mint

1 tablespoon of mixed whole garam masala.

Method



– Soak the chickpea overnight

– Pressure cook the chickpea with 1 tablespoon of salt and a little chili powder until they soften.

– Cut the onions half vertically and half square.

– fry the vertical onions until they turn brown

– marinate the curd with salt, chili powder, haldi, dhaniya (1 teaspoon) and ginger-garlic paste.

– mix the chickpea with the marinated cottage cheese.

– Sauté the square onions and mix the chickpea marinade and cook well.

– In a little butter add all the garam masala and put the rice. Add 1.5 cups of water until the rice is cooked.

– Layer the rice + chickpeas, sprinkle the fried onion and some mint leaves. Add another layer of rice and onion.

– ENJOY YOUR MEAL!