Cooking at the Cinema Filmdown: Kabuli Biryani by Saiyami Kher

With continuous blocking, your favorite stars are getting in touch with their culinary sides. Our social media sources are full of delicious dishes prepared by b-town movers and shakers. The beautiful and talented Saiyami Kher is also one of them. While away from Mumbai at his quaint Nashik country house, he sweetly agreed to be a part of the Filmfare Lockdown Cooking celebrations. She made the most amazing Biryani Kabuli in the world and here are the instructions in her own words …
This Biryani is called Kabuli. Originally it was done as a Holi ritual by Dadima (Shaukat Azmi) during traditional Holi gatherings at the Shabana masi house. As a child I remember enjoying it and asking my mother to try it. My mother confused channa dal with all Kabuli channa and this is how this recipe became a tradition in our house. It's something my mother does every time I go to Nasik. And with the running of the bulls I'm glad I learned to do it with her! I hope you try it and you like it as much as I do!
Ingredients
1.5 cups – basmati rice
1 cups – chickpeas
10 large onions
0.5 cup – curd
2 teaspoons – ginger and garlic paste.
1 teaspoon of chili powder, dhaniya powder, haldi.
Salt according to taste
1 cup mint
1 tablespoon of mixed whole garam masala.
Method
– Soak the chickpea overnight
– Pressure cook the chickpea with 1 tablespoon of salt and a little chili powder until they soften.
– Cut the onions half vertically and half square.
– fry the vertical onions until they turn brown
– marinate the curd with salt, chili powder, haldi, dhaniya (1 teaspoon) and ginger-garlic paste.
– mix the chickpea with the marinated cottage cheese.
– Sauté the square onions and mix the chickpea marinade and cook well.
– In a little butter add all the garam masala and put the rice. Add 1.5 cups of water until the rice is cooked.
– Layer the rice + chickpeas, sprinkle the fried onion and some mint leaves. Add another layer of rice and onion.
– ENJOY YOUR MEAL!
