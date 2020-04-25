Conflict broke out between Eddie Van Halen and Fred Durst A new claim book: Eddie reportedly pointed a gun at him

A new book by Andrew Bennett, who spent three years working alongside Eddie Van Halen, told an interesting story of the legendary guitarist's behavior between the period of 2004 and 2007. Page Six claims that the book tells a story of how Eddie once brought out a weapon on Limp Bizkit leader Fred Durst.

Andrew's new novel documents his life and time working alongside the guitarist. The book features some stories from Eddie himself, including the aforementioned conflict.

According to Ultimate Rock Classics, a record executive told Van Halen that he and Fred Durst should work together. At the time, Limp Bizkit's career was taking off in a big way, but apparently his band's success wasn't taken as seriously. Bennett says Durst thought the situation was fun.

Bennet claims he said, "That would be funny," because Limp Bizkit was one of the "worst bands,quot; and Eddie was one of the best guitarists in history. Unfortunately, the impromptu session between the men did not go as planned.

Reportedly without any of his equipment, Eddie got up and left after Durst and his friends started smoking weed. Eddie allegedly said he was like a "scholar,quot; working around "kindergarten kids,quot;.

After trying to retrieve some of his equipment from Durst, and several ignored phone calls, Van Halen drove to Durst's home in an assault vehicle he purchased at a military auction. Eddie drove the vehicle through Los Angeles to Beverly Hills, where Durst was practicing.

When Eddie jumped out of his vehicle, he had a piece of rope holding his pants and combat boots fastened with tape. Not only that, but the guitarist brandished a pistol. After Eddie put the gun in his red hat, the Fred Durst employee ran to get his things.

In another note, Van Halen took Bennett to court to prevent him from publishing a documentary about the band, TMZ says. Ironically, Van Halen has gone down in history as one of the most legendary bands of all time. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Limp Bizkit legacy.



