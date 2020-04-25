Compare 16 Celeb-Style Transformations from Coachella to Stagecoach

Hollywood is a little country and a little rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll.

This time of year, your favorite celebrities from music, movies, reality shows, and more usually pack their bags and travel to Indio, California to experience Coachella or Stagecoach. In fact, some can't help but attend both music festivals.

Over the years, we've seen quite a few celebrities dancing and partying in the desert at both celebrations. And as you probably guessed, there is no denying fashion transformations.

While Coachella is the perfect time to pull out flower crowns, Stagecoach offers men and women the perfect excuse to dust off cowboy boots and hats.

Although we have to wait until October until hopefully For a chance to catch a glimpse of this year's must-see fashion, we decided to celebrate the weekend originally scheduled by Stagecoach looking at Hollywood's transformations of style.

From a list of musicians like Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas world-famous supermodels like Shanina Shaik and Josephine Skriver, the stars love the festival season and have a chance to show their unique style to fans.