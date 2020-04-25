Home Entertainment Compare 16 Celeb-Style Transformations from Coachella to Stagecoach

Compare 16 Celeb-Style Transformations from Coachella to Stagecoach

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Hollywood is a little country and a little rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll.

This time of year, your favorite celebrities from music, movies, reality shows, and more usually pack their bags and travel to Indio, California to experience Coachella or Stagecoach. In fact, some can't help but attend both music festivals.

Over the years, we've seen quite a few celebrities dancing and partying in the desert at both celebrations. And as you probably guessed, there is no denying fashion transformations.

While Coachella is the perfect time to pull out flower crowns, Stagecoach offers men and women the perfect excuse to dust off cowboy boots and hats.

Although we have to wait until October until hopefully For a chance to catch a glimpse of this year's must-see fashion, we decided to celebrate the weekend originally scheduled by Stagecoach looking at Hollywood's transformations of style.

From a list of musicians like Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas world-famous supermodels like Shanina Shaik and Josephine Skriver, the stars love the festival season and have a chance to show their unique style to fans.

But do they really change their appearance depending on the festival?

We researched and found some surprising results in our gallery below.

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for FIJI / Nick Jonas / Instagram

Nick and Joe Jonas

During Coachella 2013, the Jonas Brothers lived for pool parties and graphic tees. At Stagecoach 2018, it was about bold prints and Shania Twain's music.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Kellan Lutz, Brittany Gonzales

Joe Scarnici / WireImage / Instagram

Kellan and Brittany Lutz

The couple who dress to impress during the festival season stay together.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Corinne Olympios

Joe Scarnici / WireImage / Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for JustFab.com

Olympia Corinne

the Bachelor in Paradise star will make anyone a member of the Corn team with its bright, colorful and unique outfit options.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Josephine Skriver

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC./ Instagram

Josephine Skriver

The model from Victoria & # 39; s Secret nails it on the runway. And when it comes to Coachella and Stagecoach, the supermodel never disappoints.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger / Instagram

Patrick Schwarzenegger

He is a model, actor, investor, and fashion icon of the festival season. Whether rock or country, this concert never disappoints with its outfits.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Audrina Patridge

C Flanigan / FilmMagic / Chevrolet

Audrina Patridge

Since The hills For the desert, the MTV reality star always knows how to dress in style for the festival season.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Nick Viall

Vivien Killilea / WireImage / Instagram

Nick Viall

Hey girls, stay tuned to this eligible member of the Bachelor Nation in the desert.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Jeannie Mai

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka / Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for LG

Jeannie mai

At every festival, The real The co-host makes it a priority to show your unique fashion sense.

Fashion Coachella and Stagecoach, Diplo

Peter Donaghy / Instagram

Diplo

No shirt, no problem! Let the good times pass day and night in the desert!

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Shanina Shaik

Christian Vierig / Getty Images / Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images for LG

Shanina Shaik

Whether resting at the Revolve Festival during Coachella or boasting at Neon Carnival during Stagecoach, this supermodel knows exactly what to wear.

Coachella and Fashioncoach Fashion, Scott Eastwood

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images for Republic Records / UMG / Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for LG

Scott Eastwood

Add a cowboy hat and a scarf and fashion designer Made Here is ready for Stagecoach.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, DJ Ruckus

Cassidy Sparrow / WireImage / Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for LG

DJ Ruckus

You may have a busy schedule performing at the most popular parties each festival weekend. But that won't stop the DJ from showing his fashion style.

Coachella and Stagecoach fashion, Robby Hayes

Cassidy Sparrow / WireImage / Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for JustFab.com

Robby Hayes

In Coachella, the Bachelor in Paradise The star was seen at the Neon Carnival. In comparison, Stagecoach saw the Nap key star hanging out at Jessie James Decker's fashion party with girlfriend Juliette Porter.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Becca Tilley

Joshua Blanchard for Getty for boohoo.com / Becca Tilley / Instagram

Becca Tilley

When you don't enjoy the music from both festivals, the Bachelor Nation member and Scrub on The podcast co-host can probably be found posing in her fashionable A + outfits.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Brandii Cyrus

Lilly Lawrence / Getty Images for NYLON / Instagram

Brandi Cyrus

Whether you're attending the Coachella "Desert Jam,quot; hosted by Lucky + NYLON or Jessie James Decker's JustFab Stagecoach party, this DJ is dressed to impress.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Lauren Bushnell

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for JustFab / Lauren Bushnell / Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

Whether it's supporting your JustFab collection or dancing on grassy fields, The Bachelor The star always looks better during the festival season.

