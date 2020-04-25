Compare 16 Celeb-Style Transformations from Coachella to Stagecoach

Hollywood is a little country and a little rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll.
This time of year, your favorite celebrities from music, movies, reality shows, and more usually pack their bags and travel to Indio, California to experience Coachella or Stagecoach. In fact, some can't help but attend both music festivals.
Over the years, we've seen quite a few celebrities dancing and partying in the desert at both celebrations. And as you probably guessed, there is no denying fashion transformations.
While Coachella is the perfect time to pull out flower crowns, Stagecoach offers men and women the perfect excuse to dust off cowboy boots and hats.
Although we have to wait until October until hopefully For a chance to catch a glimpse of this year's must-see fashion, we decided to celebrate the weekend originally scheduled by Stagecoach looking at Hollywood's transformations of style.
From a list of musicians like Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas world-famous supermodels like Shanina Shaik and Josephine Skriver, the stars love the festival season and have a chance to show their unique style to fans.
But do they really change their appearance depending on the festival?
We researched and found some surprising results in our gallery below.
Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for FIJI / Nick Jonas / Instagram
Nick and Joe Jonas
During Coachella 2013, the Jonas Brothers lived for pool parties and graphic tees. At Stagecoach 2018, it was about bold prints and Shania Twain's music.
Joe Scarnici / WireImage / Instagram
Kellan and Brittany Lutz
The couple who dress to impress during the festival season stay together.
Joe Scarnici / WireImage / Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for JustFab.com
Olympia Corinne
the Bachelor in Paradise star will make anyone a member of the Corn team with its bright, colorful and unique outfit options.
Ari Perilstein / Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC./ Instagram
Josephine Skriver
The model from Victoria & # 39; s Secret nails it on the runway. And when it comes to Coachella and Stagecoach, the supermodel never disappoints.
Patrick Schwarzenegger / Instagram
Patrick Schwarzenegger
He is a model, actor, investor, and fashion icon of the festival season. Whether rock or country, this concert never disappoints with its outfits.
C Flanigan / FilmMagic / Chevrolet
Audrina Patridge
Since The hills For the desert, the MTV reality star always knows how to dress in style for the festival season.
Vivien Killilea / WireImage / Instagram
Nick Viall
Hey girls, stay tuned to this eligible member of the Bachelor Nation in the desert.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka / Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for LG
Jeannie mai
At every festival, The real The co-host makes it a priority to show your unique fashion sense.
Peter Donaghy / Instagram
Diplo
No shirt, no problem! Let the good times pass day and night in the desert!
Christian Vierig / Getty Images / Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images for LG
Shanina Shaik
Whether resting at the Revolve Festival during Coachella or boasting at Neon Carnival during Stagecoach, this supermodel knows exactly what to wear.
Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images for Republic Records / UMG / Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for LG
Scott Eastwood
Add a cowboy hat and a scarf and fashion designer Made Here is ready for Stagecoach.
Cassidy Sparrow / WireImage / Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for LG
DJ Ruckus
You may have a busy schedule performing at the most popular parties each festival weekend. But that won't stop the DJ from showing his fashion style.
Cassidy Sparrow / WireImage / Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for JustFab.com
Robby Hayes
In Coachella, the Bachelor in Paradise The star was seen at the Neon Carnival. In comparison, Stagecoach saw the Nap key star hanging out at Jessie James Decker's fashion party with girlfriend Juliette Porter.
Joshua Blanchard for Getty for boohoo.com / Becca Tilley / Instagram
Becca Tilley
When you don't enjoy the music from both festivals, the Bachelor Nation member and Scrub on The podcast co-host can probably be found posing in her fashionable A + outfits.
Lilly Lawrence / Getty Images for NYLON / Instagram
Brandi Cyrus
Whether you're attending the Coachella "Desert Jam,quot; hosted by Lucky + NYLON or Jessie James Decker's JustFab Stagecoach party, this DJ is dressed to impress.
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for JustFab / Lauren Bushnell / Instagram
Lauren Bushnell
Whether it's supporting your JustFab collection or dancing on grassy fields, The Bachelor The star always looks better during the festival season.
