Colorado nonprofit lenders lack funds to help borrowers overlooked in first round of PPP – Up News Info

The Gates Family Foundation, Colorado Office of Economic Development, and FirstBank are fighting this weekend to extend funds to the state's three nonprofit micro-lenders so they can, in turn, make loans through the Program. federal paycheck protection when it reopens at 8:30 am Monday.

"Banks say they have $ 200 billion in line. This money could last only a few hours or a few days, ”Jeff Kraft, COEDIT's director of financing and business incentives, told the Colorado Economic Development Commission during an emergency meeting on Saturday afternoon.

"We want our nonprofit lenders to feel comfortable that they have the capital to process as many loans as possible," he said of the second round of the PPP, which will issue $ 320 billion in loans after taking out $ 349 billion. in just 13 days in the first round.

The US Small Business Administration. USA It set aside $ 30 billion from the second round specifically for community development financial institutions and other small lenders. The hope is that they can better reach the smallest small business borrowers, including rural, women-owned, minority, and nonprofit businesses that critics overlooked in the first round.

But Colorado has a problem in that regard. The Colorado Business Fund, Colorado Lending Source and DreamSpring say they are retired after making loans in the first round of the PPP and dealing with defaults by existing borrowers.

Ceyl Prinster, president and CEO of the Colorado Enterprise Fund, said her $ 37 million loan fund had largely borrowed what she had available before the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, about two-thirds of his loan portfolio is in principal deferment, which means that borrowers only pay interest.

"We just need the liquidity," he said.

Another drain on lenders has been the size of PPP loans borrowers are requesting. DreamSpring's previous loans averaged about $ 13,500, but PPP borrowers averaged $ 35,000, said Michael Burns, the lender's director of operations.

Mike O’Donnell, executive director of Colorado Lending Source, said his fund has tried to raise money, borrowing a 3.75% interest to finance PPP loans that generate only 1%.

"We are trying to help companies that no one else will help," he said. “Many of the big, big banks were selfish. They would only work with their big clients. "

That's where the Gates Family Foundation is looking to step in. You have assets that you can offer as collateral, but you don't have enough cash on hand to make a difference for micro-lenders arriving on Monday morning. FirstBank can provide a large short-term loan, as long as there is a guarantee to back it up.

Colorado microlenders estimate that they are in demand for $ 21.4 million in PPP loans. But Gates' board members were only comfortable providing $ 5 million in guarantee, given other COVID-19 relief efforts that the foundation is trying to support.

"We are looking for someone to share the losses at the end of the day," said Tom Gougeon, president of the Gates Family Foundation.

Gates has a verbal pledge for another $ 5 million from Gary Community Investments, Gougeon said, and also asked the state to join.

Colorado has $ 17 million in its Cash Guarantee Support program, which emerged from the Great Recession as a way to convince dubious banks to lend to small businesses by providing guarantees. COEDIT is willing to contribute $ 2 million from that program.

Kraft told commissioners that any loss would likely be minimal. If PPP borrowers use 75% of loan proceeds to cover payroll costs by June 30, then their loans will be forgiven. The SBA will reimburse the three micro-lenders, who can then return it to FirstBank, which will then return the guarantee that the state and foundations provided.

If borrowers do not receive forgiveness, they will have to obtain a loan at 1% interest for two years. Some may or may not pay that, depending on how severe the recession is. The SBA will then intervene with your loan guarantees, provided the loans were not fraudulently made.

At Kraft's request, EDC approved five waivers that would allow the state's cash guarantee fund to participate, basically by parking a $ 2 million certificate of deposit with FirstBank. Currently, the fund only takes the last loss position on a loan, which means it only pays when all other guarantees are claimed. EDC agreed to share the losses proportionally with Gates and any other participating foundation.

Typically, the state provides about $ 250,000 in collateral support on a single loan, but the commission approved to provide up to $ 2 million. It will also eliminate the 3% fee that lenders generally charge when you help shore up a loan.