Closure of coronavirus offers opportunity to rethink Denver's priorities

I have spent my days listening, working closely with friends, neighbors, and elected leaders, all sober through this challenging time and what awaits us. This pandemic has shaken us, shedding light on the fractures in our society.

However, it has also revealed our common good. Our community has come together to lighten the burden on those most affected in many ways. I myself have spent my days sewing, part of an army of people across the city making masks for our front line workers and others in need. Each stitch represents hope, and I think we have every reason to hope that something good will come out of these long and challenging days.

Ensuring that happens means that our city's leaders must seize the opportunities for change that this crisis has presented. The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said that we live in an "inescapable network of mutuality,quot; and this pandemic has exposed it. Its effects have affected no one, and light has been shed on the economic vulnerability of many. The old recession playbooks won't work to get us out of this together. Instead, investing in programs that help us rebuild a resilient and sustainable economy should be our focus for the future. Housing, jobs, small businesses, food security, healthcare and equity are key to that.

As we all adapt individually to new realities, we must ask our leadership to do the same. The city of Denver faces a dire financial future: $ 180 million in lost tax revenue already with more losses to come. Difficult decisions will need to be made about projects to maintain or cut. It is time to step back and press the reset button on our priorities. If we continue as before ignoring the deep fissures in our system, we will only perpetuate this crisis. Our city's leaders must focus on resilient reconstruction: raising and creating a safety net for those whom this pandemic has impacted the most: our small businesses and workers, our community of homeless people, our community of elders, our children. The pandemic has forced Denver to act on issues that have challenged all of these groups for a long time; Our emerging legacy should not be temporary interventions, but permanent changes.

A critical component to this is moving away from large physical infrastructure projects that are no longer relevant, freeing up resources to focus on the well-being of people in this city. This means:

Substantially reducing renovation of Denver International Airport to focus only on what is necessary. We have already lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to mismanagement; As airlines and dealers face extraordinary losses, this is not the time to add more cost burden.

Stop the expansion of the Colorado Convention Center. The bid-rigging scandal cost taxpayers tens of millions, and now the conventions themselves face an uncertain future.

Indefinitely setting aside the $ 100 million renovation of 16th Street Mall. The city must work with the Denver Urban Renewal Authority (a major funder) to redirect those dollars to city and school coffers for programs and essential services.

Reimagining the vision of the Western National Complex to one that focuses on community resilience, particularly for Globeville and Elyria-Swansea. The community is now home to our homeless people: Let's find a way to make housing, services and jobs a permanent part of the National Western legacy.

Spend the nearly $ 1 billion general obligation bond approved by voters in 2017 in only reviews physical infrastructure, redirecting the rest to the social infrastructure.

We also need to make strategic cuts to what appears to be a bloated city of Denver budget. Can we reduce the pay of our top elected leaders and political appointments? Can we promote early retirement options? Let's take the lead in creatively and carefully cutting costs while preserving critical jobs and services. This is a new day. There is no going back to where we were, but that is not something to fear. Instead, this is a time to rethink the city we want to be, one that first lifts people up. We should become a place where social problems have more weight than inherited projects.

As I watch the people of this city struggle to stay afloat, and as I engage in heartbreaking conversations with my 10-year-old son about returning to "normal,quot;, I realize that we have been given a gift, an opportunity to create our new normal together. The people of this city are working hard to reinvent the future. It is time for our government to join us.

Jamie Giellis is president of urban planning consultancy Center Inc. and a former mayoral candidate for the city of Denver. She can be contacted at [email protected]