Cleaning staff keep medical facilities clean without proper PPE – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As cleaning staff work to keep medical facilities clean in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, some worry that they will not be provided with adequate personal protective equipment or PPE.

Sophia López, 28, is a janitor and works at the Los Angeles County USC Medical Center.

"The doctors and nurses are on the front line, and so are we," Lopez said. "I do public toilets on the side of the clinic, so I don't know who comes in with the virus."

López, a single mother of two daughters aged nine and two, said she cannot afford to quit the job she has had for four years.

"My mom made me a mask and I take off my cleaning clothes when I get off work and in my car I change into my normal clothes," he said. "Then when I get home, I go straight to the shower, I wash my work clothes and normal clothes because I don't want to bring anything inside the house."

López has not had any symptoms, but he admits that distancing himself from his children has been difficult.

"Mom, why don't you hug me, why don't you play with me?" I have to explain to them that I could be carrying a virus in my clothes or in myself, even if I only take a shower, to be cautious about it, "López said.

López also cares about his coworkers and other janitors who work across the country during the pandemic.

"We are also on the front line," he said. "We are putting ourselves at risk, especially since we don't even know if the room has COVID or not."

López wears a mask and homemade gloves because he was told that the cleaning company does not have enough PPE for the janitors.

"There are days that I just want to stay home," he said. "It's difficult, especially cleaning the restrooms. I go in, I do public and staff restrooms … so anything can happen."

López said that she and her coworkers and her union are working to receive risk pay, more sick days and health insurance.

Los Angeles County supervisors say they are working to get hired workers the PPE they need.