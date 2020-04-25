Cinemex presents Chapter 11, asks studios and owners to "rebalance the industry" – Up News Info

Cinemex Holdings USA, Inc. and Cinemex USA Real Estate Holdings, Inc. have filed for bankruptcy protection and reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in Miami, Florida, where it is based.

CMX was recently involved in a case about its planned acquisition of the 11-theater movie theater chain in the Houston area by the parent company of CMX Cinemex Holdings USA Inc. for an undisclosed price. The deal would have made CMX the seventh largest theater chain in the United States.

However, the deal failed, and Cinemex reportedly reneged at the last minute, citing problems stemming from the pandemic and subsequent closings. Star Cinema owner Omar Khan filed a lawsuit April 2 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

CMX issued a statement today saying it was declaring Chapter 11.

"We did so as a result of the economic crisis precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic," the statement said. “This presentation will help ensure the long-term viability of our business, including our ability to protect our employees. We are in a state of complete uncertainty about when we can reopen our theaters and when our clients will feel safe to return to them, since there is currently no vaccine against the virus. We cannot predict when, if ever, customer numbers will return to pre-crisis levels. "

CMX said the pandemic "has resulted in the complete suspension of our business. We are not generating any income by having to pay high fixed costs. Even before filing for bankruptcy, we were spending more than 30 percent of our income on expenses related to the lease, while the studies ended with 60 percent of each ticket sold. We tried in good faith to negotiate with our creditors, who, despite the crisis, were seeking full payment and the presentation of liens, without result. "

The exhibitor said that "tStudios, owners and theater companies should take this as an opportunity to put the industry on a solid long-term financial footing. To do so, there must be a rebalancing of current economic arrangements, which disproportionately benefit studios and owners at the expense of theater companies. Industry will not survive in the absence of such economic rebalancing. Studios will continue to need the revenue and advertising generated by theater companies despite digital distribution, and mall owners will become even more dependent on theaters as retailers continue to migrate to the Internet. "

CMX added that it opened restaurants and bars to help with revenue, but did not help offset its revenue shortfall.

"A viable rebalancing would result in (1) studios getting a maximum of 40 percent of theater company revenue; and (2) mall owners who provide the same terms to movie theaters they currently provide to tenants, such as department stores. Movie theaters are increasingly the main tenants and owners should treat them as such. With the support of the industry, the goal is to restructure our company while protecting our employees and emerging in a sound and viable long-term financial situation to continue serving our loyal customers. "