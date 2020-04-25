Chris Pratt allegedly expecting baby with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Instagram

According to reports, the actor from & # 39; Guardians of the Galaxy & # 39; He will have a new addition to his growing family, as his second wife is rumored to be pregnant with their first child.

Actor Chris Pratt and his author wife Katherine Schwarzenegger They are preparing to welcome their first child together, according to reports.

The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on June 8, 2020, and sources tell People.com that "Guardians of the Galaxy"star, 40, and his girlfriend will have twice as many reasons to celebrate.

The boy will be Katherine's first, 30, while Pratt already shares his seven-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife. Anna Faris.

The couple's representatives have yet to comment on the claims, but if the news is true, that will also make Arnold schwarzenegger and his ex, journalist Maria Shrivergrandparents

At the beginning of this year 2020, the "Terminator"The icon admitted that he was excited at the prospect of becoming a grandfather when the time comes.

"I don't push it because I know it will happen eventually," he told the United States news program. "Extra"." It's up to her and Chris when they want to do that, but I'm looking forward to it, yeah. "

Katherine is the oldest of the four children of Arnold and Maria.