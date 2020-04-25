Could this be a sign that things will change for the rest of the world? China, where its Wuhan city is believed to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, has reported no coronavirus-related deaths for the 10th consecutive day, according to the New York Post.

This can be a sign of hope for other countries and, in some cases, cities that are currently seeing hundreds of deaths daily.

Despite no new deaths, a dozen new cases were reported today, 11 of which were brought from abroad and a local transmission in the north-eastern Heilongjiang province on the Russian border, health officials told the Associated Press.

While China has been slowly reopening its economy, there are currently 838 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country.

Another 1,000 people are isolated and are being monitored as suspected cases or positive for the virus without symptoms.

In total, China has reported 4,632 deaths among its 82,816 cases. China officially ended its blockade of Wuhan after 76 days earlier this month. In addition to reopening businesses and restaurants, the country also lifted some travel restrictions.

Additionally, residents with a government-assigned green QR code on their mobile phones, meaning they have been deemed healthy enough to travel in and out of town, have been allowed to return to work as long as their employers send you a letter.

As China celebrates this victory, the country continues to face harsh criticism for its documented racist and xenophobic treatment of Africans and African-Americans in the country.

Videos showing black people attacked and kicked out of business sparked widespread outrage in the coming weeks.

The last thing we reported was that some leaders, including the Ugandan politician Bobi Wine, were working to get China's victims to safety.

We will keep you informed of any updates.

